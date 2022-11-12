NEW ORLEANS (3-6) at PITTSBURGH (2-6)
Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Saints by 2 1/2.
AGAINST THE SPREAD: Saints 3-6; Steelers 3-4-1.
SERIES RECORD: Saints lead 9-7.
LAST MEETING: Saints beat Steelers 31-28 on Dec. 23, 2018.
LAST WEEK: Saints lost to Ravens 27-13; Steelers were off.
SAINTS OFFENSE: OVERALL (6), RUSH (12), PASS (7), SCORING (11).
SAINTS DEFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (19), PASS (9), SCORING (28).
STEELERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (28), RUSH (27), PASS (23), SCORING (31).
STEELERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (29), RUSH (16), PASS (31), SCORING (23).
TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Saints minus-10; Steelers minus-4.
SAINTS PLAYER TO WATCH: LB Demario Davis leads the club with a career-high six sacks — all on periodic inside blitzes. His 50 solo or assisted tackles this season include eight total tackles for loss. He also has a fumble recovery.
STEELERS PLAYER TO WATCH: RB Jaylen Warren. The undrafted rookie free agent has been one of the few bright spots on an offense that is languishing near the bottom of the league. Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin has intimated Warren may take on a larger role with starter Najee Harris struggling. Warren is averaging 5.3 yards per carry, compared to 3.3 for Harris.
KEY MATCHUP: Steelers premier edge rusher T.J. Watt against the Saints offensive line, which is banged up after allowing four sacks against Baltimore last week. The Saints could be playing with right guard Cesar Ruiz filling in at center and with backups at both guard spots, putting a premium on the abilities of right tackle Ryan Ramczyk and left tackle James Hurst to avoid confusion with the players filling in alongside them during Pittsburgh pass-rush packages.
KEY INJURIES: Saints CB Marshon Lattimore has missed four games with an abdomen injury. Receiver Jarvis Landry has missed five games with an ankle injury. RB Mark Ingram missed last week’s game with a knee injury. Center Erik McCoy and defensive end Marcus Davenport each left Monday night’s game with calf injuries and linebacker Pete Werner left the Baltimore game with an ankle injury. ... Steelers K Chris Boswell is likely to miss his second straight game with a groin injury. The team signed Matthew Wright during the week if Boswell is unavailable. ... DT Larry Ogunjobi (knee) and LB Myles Jack (knee), the team's leading tackler, missed practice time this week. ... CB William Jackson, acquired from Washington at the trade deadline, is dealing with the same back injury that essentially marked the end of his tenure with the Commanders. ... CB Ahkello Witherspoon is likely out with a hamstring injury.
SERIES NOTES: The Saints leads the series 9-7 after winning the past three meetings. New Orleans rallied for a 35-32 victory the previous time it played in Pittsburgh on Nov. 30, 2014. ... The winning team has scored at least 31 points in five of the past six meetings. It's unlikely either squad will reach that number this time. The 16 meetings are the fourth fewest for the Steelers against any opponent since the 1970 merger.
STATS AND STUFF: Saints coach Dennis Allen has lost 34 of his first 45 games as an NFL head coach, including an 8-28 record in his first and only other head coaching post with the Oakland Raiders from 2012-2014. ... Saints QB Andy Dalton is making just his second road start this season. His other came at Arizona, when he passed for 361 yards and four TDs, but also was intercepted three times. ... Dalton has 3,331 yards and 19 TDs passing in 16 starts vs. Pittsburgh. He also has rushed for two TDs against the Steelers. ... RB Alvin Kamara has six-plus catches and 100-plus scrimmage yards in four of his past five games, but was held to just 62 scrimmage yards last week. ... Rookie WR Chris Olave led New Orleans with six receptions for 71 yards last week. ... Olave leads all rookies in receptions (43) and yards receiving (618). ... TE Juwan Johnson caught his third TD pass of the season last week, tying him for the team lead. ... DE Cameron Jordan is only player with five-plus sacks in each of the past 11 seasons. ... Davis has had a tackle for loss in four straight games and needs two more tackles for loss to reach 10 for a sixth straight season. ... DT David Onyemata has a sack in his past two games. ... S Tyrann Mathieu has both of the Saints’ interceptions this season. ... The Steelers are hoping Watt's return bolsters a pass rush that struggled in his absence. Pittsburgh had seven sacks in a season-opening win at Cincinnati in Week 1 and mustered just eight in seven games with Watt watching from the sideline after tearing his left pectoral. ... Expect an uptick in snaps for slot receiver Steven Sims following Chase Claypool's trade to Chicago. TE Pat Freiermuth also figures to benefit from more targets with Claypool gone. ... The Steelers are 2-6 through eight games for the third time since 2006. Pittsburgh won its ninth game in both 2006 and 2013 while rallying to an 8-8 finish. The Steelers haven't started 2-7 since 1988. ... Pittsburgh is the only team in the NFL that has yet to score a touchdown of 20 yards or longer. Pittsburgh's longest score this season is 8 yards. ... The Steelers made no substantive changes to their offensive staff during the bye week, meaning they are committed to embattled coordinator Matt Canada for the balance of the season. The Steelers are in the bottom third of the league in essentially every major offensive statistical category.
FANTASY TIP: Saints RB Alvin Kamara should get a heavier workload after being limited to just 12 touches in last week's loss to Baltimore. New Orleans would be wise to get Kamara more involved in the passing game against a banged-up Steelers defense that will likely be missing Jack, the team's best cover linebacker.
CLEVELAND (3-5) at MIAMI (6-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Dolphins by 3 1/2.
AGAINST THE SPREAD: Browns 4-4; Dolphins 4-5.
SERIES RECORD: Dolphins lead 11-9.
LAST MEETING: Browns beat Dolphins 41-24 on Nov. 24, 2019, at Cleveland.
LAST WEEK: Browns beat Bengals 32-13; Dolphins beat Bears 35-32.
BROWNS OFFENSE: OVERALL (4), RUSH (3), PASS (16, SCORING (7).
BROWNS DEFENSE: OVERALL (15), RUSH (22), PASS (15), SCORING (T24).
DOLPHINS OFFENSE: OVERALL (5), RUSH (29), PASS (2), SCORING (10).
DOLPHINS DEFENSE: OVERALL (23), RUSH (15), PASS (23), SCORING (25).
TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Browns minus-4; Dolphins minus-3.
BROWNS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR Amari Cooper is coming off his best game for Cleveland — five receptions, 131 yards and a TD. A precision route-runner, Cooper has been everything the Browns hoped since trading for him in March. The eight-year veteran scored two TDs in his previous game against Miami for Dallas in 2019.
DOLPHINS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR Tyreek Hill has a league-best 1,104 yards receiving. He needs 86 more to reach 1,190 and break the NFL’s Super Bowl-era record for most receiving yards through the first 10 games of a season (Julio Jones, 1,189 in 2015).
KEY MATCHUP: Browns RB Nick Chubb vs. Dolphins rushing defense. Miami allowed the Bears to rush for 252 yards last week. Chubb’s production — 841 yards rushing, 10 rushing touchdowns, 5.64 yards per carry — is one of the main reasons for Cleveland’s No. 4-ranked offense.
KEY INJURIES: Browns CB Denzel Ward will return after missing three games with a concussion. Ward is essential for countering Miami's speedy wide receivers. ... Browns TE David Njoku (knee) and LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee) were both ruled out Friday and will miss their second straight game. ... Browns Pro Bowl RG Wyatt Teller (calf) is back after missing two games. ... Dolphins RT Austin Jackson is still working his way back from an ankle injury. ... TE Hunter Long is still in the concussion protocol. ... WR River Cracraft was limited this week with an illness. ... LT Terron Armstead was limited with toe and calf injuries.
SERIES NOTES: The Browns have won five of the past seven matchups. ... Cleveland and Miami have met twice in the postseason. In 1972, the Dolphins beat the Browns 20-14 on the way to their unbeaten 17-0 season. ... Miami and Cleveland last faced each other at Hard Rock Stadium in 2016. The Dolphins defeated the Browns 30-24 in that game. ... Miami’s largest margin of victory was by 17 points on Nov. 25, 1990. ... Cleveland’s largest margin of victory was by 28 on Oct. 25, 1970.
STATS AND STUFF: The Browns return from their bye week, which followed a solid all-around performance in the win over Cincinnati. ... The Browns play six of their next nine games on the road. ... QB Jacoby Brissett had a career-high 133.7 rating after completing 17 of 22 passes for 278 yards and a TD against the Bengals. ... Brissett spent last season with the Dolphins, going 2-3 in five starts. He laughed when asked if he wanted revenge on Miami. “They didn’t do anything wrong to me,” he said. “I’m a little too old to hold grudges if they did. It's not my style.” ... Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is 2-0 following a bye. ... Chubb (46) needs two rushing TDs to move into third place on the team's career list behind Hall of Famers Leroy Kelly (74) and Jim Brown (106). Chubb rushed for 106 yards and a TD in Cleveland's 2019 win over Miami. ... Chubb and Dolphins LB Bradley Chubb are cousins. ... Browns All-Pro DE Myles Garrett had 1 1/2 sacks vs. the Bengals and has 7 1/2 this season. ... Cleveland's defense limited Cincinnati to 36 yards rushing on Oct. 31. ... LB Sione Takitaki had a career-high 13 tackles and a sack vs. Cincinnati. Takitaki's role expanded following season-ending injuries to Anthony Walker Jr. and Jacob Phillips. ... Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has 18 completions, a 64.3 percent completion rate and 117.6 passer rating on throws of 20 yards or more. ... Miami's Mike McDaniel joined Dave Wannstedt as the only coaches in Dolphins history to win at least six of their first nine games. Wannstedt went 7-2 in his first nine games in 2000. ... The Dolphins are 5-3 in their past eight road games. ... The Dolphins haven't started the season 7-3 since 2001. ... RB Raheem Mostert is Miami’s leading rusher with 478 yards and is on pace to surpass his career high of 772 yards set in 2019. ... Miami is second in the NFL in yards per play (6.33). ... The Dolphins have faced five of the NFL's top 15 scoring defenses this season: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Vikings, and Bengals. ... LB Melvin Ingram has faced the Browns five times in his career and has 16 tackles, three sacks, one pass defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
FANTASY TIP: Hill has scored more fantasy points than any receiver in 2022, even though he only has three touchdowns this season. Hill has 266 yards and 15 catches in two games against the Browns.
