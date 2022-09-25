Pitt running back Israel Abanikanda breaks away for a touchdown against Rhode Island during Saturday’s game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Abanikanda rushed for 177 yards and scored four touchdowns in the Panthers’ 45-24 win. Penn State, which beat Central Michigan Saturday, moved up in The AP Top 25 poll from No. 14 to No. 11 while Pitt remained ranked 24th.