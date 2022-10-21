CUP SERIES
Dixie Vodka 400
Site: Homestead, Fla.
Schedule: Today, practice, 10:05 a.m., and qualifying, 10:50 a.m.; Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m. (NBC).
Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Race distance: 267 laps, 400.5 miles.
Last year: William Byron won after starting 31st.
Last race: Joey Logano became the first driver to secure a spot in the championship finale, passing Ross Chastain with three laps left to win at Las Vegas for the third time.
Fast facts: Logano, the 2018 series champion, moved into the points lead by 21 over runner-up Chastain, 22 over previous leader Chase Elliott, and 33 over Denny Hamlin. ... Chastain led 68 of the 267 laps at Las Vegas. ... The victory was the 30th of Logano’s career. ... Elliott’s series-best five wins match the combined total of Logano (3) and Chastain (2). ... Christopher Bell, fourth in points after winning at Charlotte, dropped to eighth in the playoff standings, 56 points behind with two races remaining before the final four is set.
XFINITY SERIES
Contender Bats 300
Site: Homestead, Fla.
Schedule: Today, race, 4:30 p.m.
Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Race distance: 200 laps, 300 miles.
Last year: Myatt Snyder won after starting 10th.
Last race: Josh Berry took the lead from AJ Allmendinger with 34 laps to go at Las Vegas and won for the second time in the series’ last three visits there, securing his spot in the championship finale.
Fast facts: Berry’s victory was the fifth of his career and led a 1-2-3 finish for JR Motorsports as Noah Gragson was second and Justin Allgaier third. ... Berry went into the race having failed to lead a lap in the previous six races. ... Gragson remained the points leader, by 19 over Ty Gibbs and 29 over Allgaier. ... Allmendinger finished 22nd, just his fourth finish outside the top 10 in 30 races, and dropped to sixth in points, 45 off the lead. ... Sam Mayer, the fourth JRM driver still in the playoffs, is last in the standings, 65 off the pace.
