The District 10 Track & Field Championships are Saturday at Slippery Rock University’s William Lennox Track. The following are the area’s top seeds:
GIRLS
CLASS 2A
100 hurdles: Ondrea Young (Sharon), 15.65.
3200 relay: Greenville (Sarah Daly, Josie Lewis, Karis McElhaney, Peyton Davis), 9:56.94
200: Lydia Reed (Lakeview), 26.11.
1600: Josie Jones (Grove City), 5:13.11.
400 relay: Sharpsville (Macie Steiner, Savannah Hassan, Riley Tighe, Tamya Hubbard), 50.55.
400: Lydia Reed (Lakeview), 59.09.
300 hurdles: Abbey Nichols (Grove City), 46.25.
3200: Willow Myers (Mercer), 11:16.47.
1600 relay: Lakeview (Kady Alexander, Laci Redfoot, Kendall Emmert, Lydia Reed), 4:06.17.
Pole vault: Erika McGowan (Lakeview), 12-0.
High jump: Rylee Gorrell (Grove City), 5-4.
Long jump: Grace Bresnan (Reynolds), 18-0.
Shot put: Maggie Goodlin (Greenville), 36-6 1/4.
CLASS 3A
100: Josslyn Hancock (Hickory), 12.71.
Shot put: Jessica Miklos (Hickory), 34-3.
Discus: Jessica Miklos (Hickory), 118-8.
BOYS
CLASS 2A
110 hurdles: Levi Prementine (Slippery Rock), 14.90.
200: Tyler Arblaster (Slippery Rock), 22.37.
400 relay: Farrell (Jesean Boatwright, Jermaine Jackson, Julius Phillips, Lamont Samuels Jr.), 43.50.
400: Tyler Arblaster (Slippery Rock), 50.34.
300 hurdles: Levi Prementine (Slippery Rock), 39.24.
1600 relay: Slippery Rock (Sam Schwartz, Eli Anderson, Levi Prementine, Tyler Arblaster), 3:27.52.
Pole vault: Solomon Glavach (Wilmington), 15-4.
Triple jump: Jack Thomas (Commodore Perry), 45-2 3/4.
CLASS 3A
100: Peyton York (Grove City), 11.00.
3200 relay: Grove City (Trey Reznor, Joshua Jones, Gage Probst, MJ Pottinger), 8:10.74.
1600 relay: Grove City (Trey Reznor, Joshua Jones, Mac Messer, Gage Probst), 3:30.47.
Long jump: Luca Bertolasio (Hickory), 23-11.
Note: District 10 Track and Field Meet Director Andy Krahe announced on Friday that due to expected rain Saturday morning, the pole vault competition will start at 9:30 a.m. at SRU’s Morrow Field House.
