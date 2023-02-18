DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It wasn't the Daytona 500, but Austin Hill gladly took the win.
Hill won the Xfinity Series season-opening race Saturday night for the second consecutive year to diminish some of the sting the Richard Childress Racing driver felt two days earlier when he failed to qualify for the Daytona 500.
Hill rebounded and drove from last to first at Daytona International Speedway. The Chevrolet driver was declared the winner after a long NASCAR review of the finishing order. The race went into overtime and Justin Allgaier was the leader until Allgaier's teammate, Sam Mayer, went high in an attempt to make the race-winning pass.
Contact between Hill and Mayer caused Mayer to spin and his Chevrolet to flip onto its roof, bringing out the race-ending caution. NASCAR then had to review timing and scoring to determine who was the leader when the yellow was thrown.
NASCAR needed nearly 10 minutes to determine Hill was ahead of Allgaier when the race ended. Allgaier settled for second.
“You can't lift, it's last lap,” Hill said. “I hope Sam's OK, man. That was a heck of a flip.”
Mayer was cleared from NASCAR's infield medical center.
Hill on Thursday night attempted to qualify for his first Daytona 500 and was in control of his fate until he was caught in a late crash. He blamed himself because he was in such good shape to make Sunday's main event and should not have been racing so aggressively.
------
NASCAR-Xfinity Series
Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300 Results
At Daytona International Speedway
Daytona Beach, Fla.
Lap length: 2.50 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (1) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 125 laps, 58 points.
2. (7) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 125, 40.
3. (5) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 125, 52.
4. (16) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 125, 33.
5. (13) Myatt Snider, Toyota, 125, 33.
6. (9) Riley Herbst, Ford, 125, 35.
7. (29) Joe Graf Jr, Ford, 125, 30.
8. (22) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 125, 29.
9. (3) Cole Custer, Ford, 125, 30.
10. (19) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 125, 0.
11. (20) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 125, 33.
12. (8) Chandler Smith, Chevrolet, 125, 34.
13. (17) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, 125, 24.
14. (11) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 125, 30.
15. (25) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 125, 22.
16. (34) Parker Chase, Toyota, 125, 21.
17. (38) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 125, 20.
18. (36) Joey Gase, Ford, 125, 19.
19. (15) Sammy Smith, Toyota, 125, 18.
20. (23) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 125, 17.
21. (26) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 125, 16.
22. (28) David Starr, Chevrolet, 125, 15.
23. (2) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 125, 17.
24. (10) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 125, 13.
25. (12) Jade Buford, Chevrolet, 125, 12.
26. (18) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 125, 20.
27. (14) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, accident, 124, 19.
28. (24) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 124, 9.
29. (32) Brett Moffitt, Ford, 124, 14.
30. (37) Jesse Iwuji, Chevrolet, electrical, 110, 7.
31. (31) Cj McLaughlin, Toyota, accident, 87, 6.
32. (33) Kaz Grala, Toyota, engine, 82, 5.
33. (21) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, engine, 81, 4.
34. (4) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, accident, 41, 8.
35. (35) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, accident, 41, 2.
36. (6) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, accident, 20, 1.
37. (27) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, accident, 19, 1.
38. (30) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, engine, 8, 1.
Race Stats
Average Speed of Race Winner: 132.509 mph.
Time of Race: 2 hours, 21 minutes, 30 seconds.
Margin of Victory: Caution.
Caution Flags: 8 for 32 laps.
Lead Changes: 25 among 11 drivers.
Lap Leaders: A.Hill 0; C.Custer 1; J.Allgaier 2-5; J.Nemechek 6; J.Allgaier 7; J.Nemechek 8-12; J.Allgaier 13-14; J.Nemechek 15; J.Allgaier 16-25; J.Haley 26; A.Hill 27-32; S.Creed 33-37; S.Mayer 38-45; P.Kligerman 46; S.Mayer 47-49; A.Hill 50-53; J.Allgaier 54-55; S.Mayer 56-58; J.Allgaier 59-74; J.Nemechek 75; G.Gaulding 76; D.Starr 77-78; J.Berry 79-95; A.Hill 96-123; J.Allgaier 124; A.Hill 125
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): A.Hill, 4 times for 39 laps; J.Allgaier, 7 times for 36 laps; J.Berry, 1 time for 17 laps; S.Mayer, 3 times for 14 laps; J.Nemechek, 4 times for 8 laps; S.Creed, 1 time for 5 laps; D.Starr, 1 time for 2 laps; C.Custer, 1 time for 1 lap; J.Haley, 1 time for 1 lap; G.Gaulding, 1 time for 1 lap; P.Kligerman, 1 time for 1 lap.
