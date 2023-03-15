WARREN, Ohio — Avalon Golf and Country Club is proud to announce that Avalon Lakes Golf Course and The Grand Resort will be the host site of the 2023 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championships from Monday, May 22 through Friday, May 26.
The five-day tournament features 144 of the best golfers from NCAA Division II colleges and universities from across the country, with the field being reduced for the final two days of the event. Both team championships and individual competition will be part of the tournament.
Area golf fans who would like to get close to the action and experience the excitement of the tournament are invited to apply for a limited number of tournament volunteer positions that will be available. Those interested should visit or call the Avalon Lakes pro shop, 330-856-8898, by May 1. Spectators are welcome all five days of the tournament at no charge.
This is the first year that Avalon Lakes has hosted the event, and it’s the biggest golf tournament at Avalon Lakes since the Giant Eagle LPGA Classic in 2000.
Avalon Lakes Golf Course is a premium Pete Dye signature course that Dye, himself, redesigned in 1999 and according to Golf Digest is one of the Top 50 courses in the Midwest. It has hosted LPGA tournaments on eight different occasions.
Avalon Golf and Country Club at Squaw Creek has hosted LPGA tournaments seven additional times as the LPGA Phar-Mor and Giant Eagle Classic were played in the Mahoning Valley from 1993 until 2000.
Known for its large greens, extensive sand bunkers, and number of challenging water holes, “The Lakes” can be stretched to more than 7200 yards.
