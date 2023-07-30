HARTFORD, Ohio — Despite three rounds of showers during the morning, afternoon, and evening, Sharon Speedway management persevered with the “Steel Valley Thunder” program for the “Bill Kirila Memorial” on Saturday.
Four drivers celebrated their first wins in the Victory Lane. Michael Bauer won the “410” Sprint Cars feature race, Cody Koteles was first in the Pro Stocks, JC Boyer was the RUSH Sportsman Modifieds winner, and Jacob Eucker took the checkered flag in the Econo Mods. Eighty-three cars filled the pit area matching the season high from the “Lou Blaney Memorial.”
Bauer emerged victorious for his first career Sharon Speedway “410” Sprint Car victory worth $3,000 in a race that had four different leaders and issues for early leaders Lee Jacobs and A.J. Flick. Bauer started sixth and led for two different intervals during the 30-lap feature. Bauer became the third new Sharon “410” Sprint Car winner of 2023 and 174th different driver to win a “410” feature in the storied history of the track.
“Wow this is setting it now,” expressed an emotional and excited 30-year-old Eighty-Four, Pa., victor. “This is for everyone who stuck by me and came on board in the last couple years even when we were struggling. I have to give it up to my crew because without them I couldn’t be doing this.”
Jacobs took off in the lead on Saturday, but on lap two something in his steering broke and shot the John Lewis No. 81 car hard into the turn four fence. Under a caution flag, two more drivers in the top five pitted including Darren Pifer and Andy Priest.
Adam Kekich inherited the lead when racing resumed and the top four, that also included Bauer, Brandon Matus, and Flick, pulled away from the field. Flick passed Matus for third on lap three. Bauer then snuck under and past Kekich in turn two for the lead on lap four.
Flick, who started ninth, continued his charge to the front driving under Kekich in lapped traffic on lap eight to take second. Bauer had a two-second advantage by the time Flick raced his way to runner-up. That lead quickly evaporated as Bauer struggled to lap Darin Gallagher. Flick then flew by Bauer in traffic in turn one on lap 13 for the lead.
By the halfway point, Flick extended his lead with Bauer closing in at times in traffic to stay within striking distance. Flick appeared to be headed to his first Sharon win of the season, but slowed on lap 24 as mechanical gremlins ended his run.
Bauer inherited the lead and led the remaining way to become the fifth different winner in seven races this season in his No. 46 car. Kekich crossed the finish in second, but failed to scale and was disqualified. Eighth-starting Dan Shetler was credited with a season-best second, 4.781 seconds behind Bauer.
Koteles joined Bauer with his first career Sharon win as well. Koteles led the entire way in the 15-lap Pro Stock feature to become the fourth new winner of the season and seventh different winner in eight races.
Koteles was never challenged and was slowed only by one caution for Coleton Longwell’s flat tire with four laps completed. Koteles crossed the finish line first by 1.425 seconds in his No. 1K car to become the 217th different driver to win in the division all-time.
Jonathan Davis passed Jason Jones on lap two and would finish a career-best second. Brian Carothers came from eighth to take third getting by Jones on lap five. Jones dropped to fourth over Russ Coyne as both racers recorded their season-best finishes.
After Tony Tatgenhorst and Ayden Cipriano of Hermitage suffered issues on the final lap, the ninth-starting Boyer emerged victorious in a wild last lap scramble in the 20-lap RUSH Sportsman Modified feature for his first win of 2023. With 26 cars on hand, Boyer, of Burghill, Ohio, earned $550 for just his second career win as he became the fourth different winner in five races this season.
Tatgenhorst led the first five laps before a caution for Ben Easler and Billy Cunningham, who was making his first career RUSH Mod start. When racing resumed, Cipriano used the outside to take over the top spot; however, only one lap would be completed before another caution when cars got bunched up sending Jacob Wolfe spinning. This time, Tatgenhorst used the outside on the restart to regain the lead on lap seven.
Tatgenhorst opened up some ground as the laps ticked off. Cipriano closed back in on lap 14 and was all over the leader on lap 18 as Tatgenhorst was in search of his first win of the season.
Cipriano got a good run on the outside of turns one and two, but Tatgenhorst moved up to block his charge. Cipriano’s front bumper got hooked with Tatgenhorst’s rear bumper and they were attached the entire way down the backstretch. Tatgenhorst clipped an infield tire in turn three and spun while Cipriano continued on. It was the second heartbreaker of the year for Tatgenhorst, who has had victory in sight before unfortunate incidents.
Cipriano inherited the lead, but on the last lap entering turn three went up in smoke. Boyer made contact with the slowing Cipriano, but was able to sneak under as the third place car of Rob Kristyak, who made contact with Cipriano. Boyer then had a clear path to the checkered flag winning by 0.773 seconds in his No. 12 car.
Kristyak was a season-best second. After eight years of trying, Jacob Jordan recorded his first career top five at Sharon in third after starting 15th to boot. Bill Cunningham matched his career best Sharon RUSH Mod finish in fourth despite starting 12th. Gage Priester also recorded his first career top five at Sharon in five years of trying with a fifth.
Canon, Kristyak, and Cipriano won the heat races over the 26-car field, which was the highest count since the 2021 season finale.
Eucker, 22, of Fowler, Ohio, became the fourth new winner of the night copping the victory in the 20-lap Econo Mod feature. Eucker led the final 17 laps holding off a furious charge by Dennis Lunger, Jr., to become the season’s fourth different winner in four races. With 24 cars on hand, Eucker earned $450.
Jeremy Double started on the pole and was trying to become the first repeat winner of the season, but lost the handle on his own and spun from the lead in turn four on lap four. Eucker, who started third, inherited the lead over Lunger.
Lunger had three double file restarts alongside Eucker, but was unable to make the pass. Lunger got alongside of Eucker in turn one on the final lap, but Eucker had the momentum off the top and carried that to victory by just 0.777 seconds in his No. 64. Eucker’s 15th career win tied him for third on the division’s all-time win list to go along with a UMP Modified win.
Lunger was runner-up in his first appearance of 2023 barely edging out Garrett Calvert. Will Thomas III of Sharpsville was fourth. Double came all the way from the tail in the final 17 laps to finish fifth.
• “410” Sprint Cars: 1. Michael Bauer; 2. Dan Shetler; 3. Brandon Matus; 4. Carl Bowser; 5. Darin Gallagher; 6. Jimmy Morris III; 7. Brett Brunkenhoefer; 8. Brent Matus; 9. Bodey McClintock; 10. Mike Marano II; 11. Eric L. Williams; 12. AJ Flick; 13. Jarrett Rosencrance; 14. Andy McKisson; 15. Jon Carpenter; 16. Andy Priest; 17. Lee Jacobs; 18. Darren Pifer; 19. Dusty Larson; 20. Adam Kekich.
• Pro Stocks: 1. Cody Koteles; 2. Jonathan Davis; 3. Brian Carothers; 4. Jason Jones; 5. Russ Coyne; 6. Jacob Wheeler; 7. Hunter Exley; 8. Coleton Longwell.
• RUSH Sportsman Modifieds: 1. JC Boyer; 2. Rob Kristyak; 3. Jacob Jordan; 4. Bill Cunningham; 5. Gage Priester; 6. Kole Holden; 7. Lucas Canon; 8. Jacob Rutana; 9. Jordan Ehrenberg; 10. Wendell Pinckney; 11. Brandon Ritchey; 12. Dalton Gabriel; 13. Doug Rutana; 14. Cole Edwards; 15. Brenten Kay; 16. Joe Watson; 17. Jackson Kristyak; 18. Tony Tatgenhorst; 19. Ayden Cipriano; 20. Jacob Wolfe.
• Econo Mods: 1. Jacob Eucker; 2. Dennis Lunger Jr.; 3. Garrett Calvert; 4. Will Thomas III; 5. Jeremy Double; 6. Brian Toto; 7. Ed Vogel; 8. Carter Bidwell; 9. Zac Etzel; 10. Gary Sullivan; 11. Donnie May; 12. Amelia Clay; 13. Ryan Wisniowski; 14. Dan Price; 15. Don Watson; 16. Andy Buckley; 17. Eric Nellis II; 18. Travis Carothers; 19. Alex Siekkinen; 20. Troy Pinch.
