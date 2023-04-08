BUTLER - Grove City High product Troy Loughry will begin pursuit of a second All-American award and his Butler County Community College golf teammates are looking for an unprecedented second consecutive berth in the national championship tournament when the Pioneers open their spring 2023 season on Monday.
Loughry became BC3’s first first-team All-American in golf in June at the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III national championship tournament in Chautauqua, N.Y.
Loughry, Tanner Hohmann (Grove City High), Liam Kosior and Jack Mason finished sixth in team standings.
Sophomores Loughry, Hohmann, Kosior and Mason this spring will be joined by freshman Cory Voltz on a BC3 squad seeking the program’s sixth appearance in the national championship tournament.
“We do have a lot of experience coming back,” BC3 coach Bill Miller said. “We’d like to get into the top five in the nationals. There are some really strong teams at the national tournament. For us to have a goal of being in the top five would be fair.”
The program’s highest finish in the national championship tournament before 2022 was seventh in 2015 and in 2019.
The Pioneers received automatic berths to the national championship tournament by winning NJCAA Division III Region 20 tournaments in 2009, 2013, 2015, 2019 and in 2022.
BC3 did not play in 2020 as a result of an NJCAA decision to postpone athletics with regard to COVID-19.
Last season Loughry averaged a 72, Kosior a 76, Mason an 81, and Hohmann an 87.
The Pioneers open their spring 2023 schedule with their first-ever appearance at the Westminster Invitational at Avalon Field Club at New Castle.
“With our experience, we are in a really good place to make a run,” Loughry said.
“As a team, we have one goal, said Kosior. "That’s to get back to the national championship tournament. And we’re experienced enough that we should be able to do it.”
BC3’s spring season features Region 20 play, the Region 20 tournament and a possible berth to the national championship tournament, where golfers compete for All-American status. The Pioneers’ fall season concludes with the Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference championship tournament.
Loughry has been medalist in 15 spring and fall matches since fall 2021. Among his individual first-place finishes are those at the 2021 and 2022 WPCC championship tournaments and at the 2022 Region 20 championship tournament.
The top six players with the lowest scores in the national championship tournament are named first-team All-Americans. Loughry became BC3’s first by finishing fifth in 2022.
“Troy’s goals (this spring) are pretty lofty,” Miller said.
As an All-American, Loughry earned an automatic invitation to compete in the 2023 national championship tournament. Loughry in June shot a four-round 9-over 297 and ended eight strokes behind national champion Andreas Huber, Sandhills Community College, Pinehurst, N.C.
“I want to win the national championship,” Loughry said. “I want to be the best player in the country. I think I will have an opportunity to show that this (spring).”
BC3’s golf program has produced All-Americans in Matthew Heighes in 1996, Michael Cuscino in 2008, Stefan Carlsson in 2014, Thomas Dimun in 2015, Carlsson in 2015 and Loughry in 2022.
The top 18 players with the lowest scores in the national championship tournament are named All-Americans.
Kosior tied for 20th place in 2022.
“My goal,” Kosior said, “is to be an All-American. I want to join that list and be in that unique company.”
The 2023 Region 20 championship tournament will be held May 20-21 at The Golf Club at South River, Edgewater, Md. The national championship tournament is scheduled for June 6-9 at Chautauqua Golf Course.
Miller has served as head coach of BC3’s golf team since 2003. His squads have won eight WPCC crowns, five Region 20 championships and one Pennsylvania Collegiate Athletic Association title.
Sandhills Community College, Pinehurst, N.C., in 2022 won its second consecutive NJCAA Division III national championship team title and third overall with an 1,173.
