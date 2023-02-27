YOUNGWOOD, Pa. — Kevaughn Price scored 28 points and 6-foot-9 Jason Baker all 21 of his in the second half Sunday when the No. 11-ranked Butler County Community College men’s basketball team won its first regional championship in 21 years with a 99-88 victory over No. 7 Prince George’s Community College.
Derrick Anderson added 24 points for the Pioneers (20-3), whose ranking Monday moved to No. 7. As the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III Region 20 champion, BC3 earned a berth in the Mid-Atlantic District tournament on Saturday in Pinehurst, N.C.
“We’re playing at a very high level,” Anderson said.
“This team is playing phenomenal,” Baker said.
“Strong, and with a lot of heart,” Price said.
BC3 is expected to face No. 1-ranked Sandhills Community College in the Mid-Atlantic District tournament. Sandhills, the Region 10 champion, is 27-3 and has won 15 in a row. The winner advances to the NJCAA Division III national championship tournament March 15-18 in Herkimer, N.Y.
The Pioneers overcame a 10-point first-half deficit against Prince George’s (Largo, Md.) to win their 10th consecutive game.
“Our goal is chasing better,” first-year BC3 coach Joe Lewandowski said. “We’re trying to get better. Right now, they are playing at a really high level together. They are competing together. They are battling together. But they still have room to keep getting better. This isn’t a finished product.”
BC3 this season has been ranked among 97 Division III men’s programs for the first time in at least 10 years.
Anderson was selected Sunday as the Region 20 tournament’s most valuable player. Price and BC3’s Todd Simons were named to the all-Region 20 tournament team.
Baker, the Pioneers’ tallest player, blocked six shots Sunday.
“He impacts the game in so many ways,” Lewandowski said. “You see the scoring. All the blocked shots. The rebounds. The intimidation factor of driving to the lane and worrying about him. And now, when he’s coming through and scoring 21 points in the second half, that’s just icing on the cake.”
BC3 led by as many as 18 points in the second half following a 43-43 halftime tie. Baker was 0 of 7 from the field in the first half, and 7 of 11 in the second.
Baker leads Div. III with 119 blocked shots, and Anderson and Price are tied for fifth with 21.8 points per game.
The loss snapped a nine-game winning streak for Prince George’s, which ends its season at 24-4 and was ranked No. 10 Monday.
Prince George’s reached the Region 20 championship game with a 106-77 victory against Anne Arundel Community College (Arnold, Md.).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.