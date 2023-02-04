JAMESTOWN — The Farrell boys basketball team has a number of scorers. But the defense is the core to the Steelers’ success so far in the 2022-23 season.
The defense was on display again Friday night at Jamestown High School as the Steelers traveled to play the Muskies. The Steelers came away with a 75-63 win over their Region 1 rival.
Farrell (5-0, 15-4) jumped on the Muskies early. Literally.
The Steelers opened the game in a press defense, the team’s calling card. The defense got on top of the Muskies before they got to the half-court line. The pressure led to turnovers throughout the first half and a 34-20 lead at halftime.
“That’s what we want to do. We want to get after the guards,” Farrell head coach Myron Lowe said. “Make them turn the ball over as many times as we can so we can get easy buckets.”
The Muskies (2-3, 10-8) already had a tough hill to climb, but they had to sit leading scorer Cameron Keyser due to foul trouble in the second quarter. However, things changed in the second half when Keyser got back in the game.
Farrell led 57-36 at the end of the third quarter, but Keyser rallied the troops and they started to claw their way back. The Muskies outscored Farrell 27-18 in the fourth quarter.
Jamestown cut the lead to 71-60 with 1:46 to play, but a layup by Kahnya Mathews made it a 13-point game and there wasn’t enough time for the Muskies.
“It’s definitely something to build on,” Jamestown head coach Luke Widger said. “We lost by 25 or 30 the (last time they played). Usually it’s a running clock when we come out for the third quarter.”
Keyser had a double-double – finishing with game-highs in points (34) and rebounds (10) – to go with two assists. Lucas Popielarcheck and Carter Williams each had seven points. Popielarcheck also had eight rebounds while Cole Ternent added five points with four boards and tied Josh Hill with a team-high five assists.
“This was (Keyser’s) best overall game,” Widger said. “Just handling the ball and passing, his emotions were calm and under control. When he’s doing that it rubs off on the team.”
For the Steelers, Dontaye Bell led the way with 21 points off six 3-pointers. Bell was the beneficiary of the steals forced by Nasir O’Kane and Kylon Wilson while playing press.
Bell became the outlet man on the perimeter and quickly knocked down shots from deep to keep the offense moving full speed ahead.
After Bell, the scoring became scattered. Nine players scored for the Steelers, and eight tallied at least five points.
Lamont Samuels scored 12 points, Wilson had nine and Mathews and O’Kane each recorded eight points. Mathews had a team-high seven rebounds, and Samuels led the Steelers with seven assists.
“Every game there’s a different leading scorer that we have,” Lowe said. “We’ve been playing like that all year.”
There’s a couple more weeks left in the regular season. Lowe would like to see less fouls by his players, achieved by not reaching and continuing to move. But he also wants to take it one game at a time.
The Steelers have built themselves a cushion in Region 1. And it’s all thanks to the high-pressure defense, which allows a new player to step up, depending on the game.
“Pressing, trapping, getting easy buckets. Every night it’s someone else’s night,” Lowe said.
––––––
FARRELL 13 21 23 18 75
JAMESTOWN 10 10 16 27 63
FARRELL – Mathews 4-0-2-8, Owens 2-1-3-5, Samuels 6-0-0-12, Johnson 2-0-0-5, Wilson 3-3-3-9, O’Kane 3-0-0-8, Odem 2-1-2-5, Harrison 0-0-0-0, Bell 7-1-2-21, Wade 1-0-2-2. 3-pt. goals: Bell 6, O’Kane 2, Johnson 1. Totals: 29-8-15-75.
JAMESTOWN – Hill 1-0-0-2, Ford 1-2-2-5, Popielarcheck 2-3-3-7, Ternent 2-1-3-5, Keyser 11-8-12-34, Williams 3-1-4-7, Planavsky 1-1-2-3. Meehan 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Keyser 4, Ford 1. Totals: 21-16-26-63.
