Abbie Bender

Hickory High’s Abbie Bender signs her NLI on Friday to continue her education and tennis career at Allegheny College in Meadville.

 Contributed

Hickory High’s Abbie Bender signs her NLI on Friday at Hickory High School.

Bender will continue her education and tennis career at Allegheny College in Meadville.

