GREENVILLE — Director of Athletics Jason Fautas announced the hiring Friday of Heather Benson as Thiel College’s women’s volleyball head coach.
Involved in volleyball for more than 25 years, Benson was the assistant coach at Bryn Mawr College in 2022 after serving as an assistant coach at Susquehanna University in 2021.
“We are excited to welcome Heather Benson as our new head volleyball coach,” said Fautas. “Heather is going to bring great energy and passion to the program while being able to enhance the student-athlete experience. I look forward to watching her continue to build upon the success of our women’s volleyball program.”
With Benson’s assistance, the Susquehanna River Hawks went 24-7 in 2021 and qualified for the NCAA Division III Championship Tournament. Susquehanna went 2-1 in NCAA tournament play in 2021 and earned a 3-1 win over 25th-ranked Bowdoin College before falling to Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the Sweet 16.
Benson has served as a secondary science teacher for Loudoun County Public Schools in Virginia since 2011.
From 2012-19, Benson served as a girls volleyball coach at Freedom High School in South Riding, Virginia. As head coach in 2018, Benson’s team made an unprecedented run to the state semifinal match. She went on to be named LoCo Sports Volleyball Coach of the Year in 2018 as well as Region 5A Coach of the Year. Four players from the 2018 team went on to play collegiate athletics, including three at the Div. I level.
Benson earned a master’s in public communication from American University in 2007. She received undergraduate degrees in general science, musical theater and French from the University of South Carolina in 2005. As an undergraduate, she served as president and coach of the University of South Carolina women’s club volleyball team.
“I am honored to lead Thiel women’s volleyball and grateful for the community of support throughout my volleyball journey,” said Benson. “These young women have already made school history, and I look forward to building on that foundation as we continue to pursue our team goal of a PAC championship.”
The Thiel College women’s volleyball team played in the PAC Championship Tournament title match for the fourth time in program history in 2022. Thiel was the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament in 2022 for the first time in program history.
