SLIPPERY ROCK — It was Luca Bertolasio’s dream of hitting a game-winning home run in a big game. That dream finally came true as he rounded first, pumping his fist.
On Tuesday afternoon at Slippery Rock University, Bertolasio got a pitch to hit and sent it over the left-field wall for a walk-off home run. The solo shot resulted in a 6-5 win for the Hickory baseball team over rival Sharon in a District 10 Class 4A quarterfinal.
“I was really trying to keep my composure, but I couldn’t really keep it together,” Bertolasio said. “I was celebrating real hard. It was just such an awesome moment.”
Bertolasio finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored. Johnny Leedham went 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, Tanner Turosky tripled with a run scored and Zac Lanshcak was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
DJ Donatelli got the win in 1 2/3 innings of relief work. He allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one. Donatelli entered for Tyson Djakovitch, who lasted 5 1/3 innings. Djakovitch surrendered three runs on five hits while striking out five.
For Sharon, Ethan Englemore surrendered the leadoff homer to Bertolasio and took the loss. Mark Cattron got the start for the Tigers. He allowed five runs on seven hits and a pair of walks while fanning six. After 4 1/3 innings from Cattron, Derek Douglas entered and pitched 1 2/3 innings of two-hit relief.
Offensively, Mikey Rodriques and Douglas led the Tigers with 1-for-3 days. Both drove in two runs, and Rodriques scored once. Chandler Maurice was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Sharon (10-8) opened the scoring when Hayden Scarmack tripled to start the ballgame. Scarmack scored on a sacrifice fly from Rodriques later in the first inning.
However, the Hornets (14-5) responded with a two-run home half. Bertolasio drew a walk and Donatelli reached via an infield single. Leedham drove in Bertolasio with an RBI groundout to second base, and Donatelli scored on a wild pitch.
The score went unchanged until the bottom of the fifth when the Hornets scored three runs. Turosky tripled to right-center field to lead off the inning, and scored on a wild pitch. Bertolasio singled to center and stole second. He eventually crossed on an RBI double from Leedham, who scored on a double from Lanshcak.
But the Hornets have seen their opponents have their share of big innings this season, and it happened again. Sharon countered with a four-run top of the sixth to tie the game at 5.
Cattron doubled to left and scored on an RBI single from Rodriques. Santino Piccirilli followed with a walk, and Maurice drove in Rodriques on a single to left. Maurice and Piccirilli got into scoring position on a fielder’s choice, and Douglas tied the game with a two-run single to center.
After a quick inning on the mound for Donatelli, Bertolasio sent the Hornets to the next round by grooving a 1-2 pitch onto the hill beyond left.
“That’s a good ballclub over there,” Hickory head coach Chris Manzo said of Sharon. “They hit the ball very well, they’re competitors. Our guys came through in the end. We battled through Tyson Djakovitch and DJ Donatelli battled on the mound.”
The Tigers will lose Rodriques and Saire Logan now that their season has concluded.
“They might not have been the biggest, most vocal leaders, but they led by example,” Sharon head coach Chris Buchman said. “That’s all we can ask right now, and hopefully the junior guys pick up where they left off and carry the load into next year. It hurts right now, but all we can do is build off of this and get better next year.”
Hickory will face Meadville, who beat Grove City 2-1 on Tuesday. The game is scheduled for Friday with a time and location to be announced.
“It’s gonna be a big game,” Bertolasio said. “Obviously the pressure’s on because we lost at this round last year, but you have to look at it for what it is. It’s just another baseball game – doesn’t matter if it’s a playoff game, just another random game. Keep it as simple as possible, go out there and play baseball the way you know how to.”
