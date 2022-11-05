GREENVILLE - Sixth-seeded Bethany College earned a 3-1 victory over top-seeded Thiel College in the Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) Women's Volleyball Championship Tournament title match on Saturday at Maenpa Court at Beeghly Gymnasium.
The conference title is the third for Bethany (17-12), also winning in 2016 and 2018. It was the program's second-straight year advancing to the tournament's title match. Bethany is the first No. 6 seed to win the league's championship tournament.
Thiel (19-11) played in the title match for the first time since 2012.
As the winner of this year’s championship tournament, Bethany will also receive the league's automatic qualifying bid to the NCAA Division III Championship. The PAC is one of 44 conferences granted automatic qualification (Pool A) to the Division III Championship.
Selections for the Division III Championship will be announced Monday at 1 p.m., with regional action slated for Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 10-12.
Saint Vincent College and SportsPITTSBURGH will host the eight-team Division III Championship field Nov. 17-19 at Duquesne University’s UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh.
No. 6 Bethany at No. 1 Thiel
Bethany 3, Thiel 1 [19-25, 25-19, 25-21, 29-27]
Bethany senior setter Alaina Torres was named the championship tournament's Most Outstanding Performer after finishing with 45 assists, 11 digs and a service ace in the title match. In 13 championship tournament sets, Torres totaled 146 assists (11.23/s) and 34 digs (2.62/s). ... Bethany junior Emma Marthins hit .242 with 14 kills. ... Junior Destiny Goodnight had 11 kills and two blocks while juniors Hannah Rogers added 10 kills and 12 digs. ... Senior Riley Felton finished with eight kills and four blocks. ... Sophomore Asia Crim totaled 22 digs, three service aces and a pair of assists. ... Thiel sophomore Maria Torres finished with match highs in kills (15) and digs (27) and added three blocks. ... Senior Raquel McDonald hit .308 with nine kills and five blocks. ... Freshmen Carlie Reynolds (Grove City High) and Brooke Talbot both had 20 assists and posted nine and four digs,
respectively. ... Sophomore Danielle Aulet had 21 digs. ... Seniors Jordyn Liedike and Cassandra Bown posted six and four blocks, respectively.
