The Bethany College women’s volleyball program was picked as the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) favorite for the second year in a row, according to the league’s annual preseason coaches’ poll.
The results of the poll, voted on by the conference’s 11 head coaches, were revealed with the PAC’s Players to Watch List Friday afternoon.
The Bethany Bison tallied six first-place votes and 90 total points to be selected No. 1 for the fourth time in the league’s preseason coaches’ poll (2014, 2019, 2022, & 2023) since 2012. Bethany finished its 2022 season with a 17-13 overall record and 6-4 mark in the PAC. For the first time in 16 years, the Bison under new leadership at the helm of *Jordan Barton*.
Upon earning the No. 6 seed in last year’s tournament, Bethany went on to upset top-seeded Thiel College in the championship match 3-1 earning the program’s third PAC title (2016, 2018, 2022). The Bison traveled to Transylvania University and fell to No. 6 Emory University in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
Led by fourth-year head coach Leo Sayles, Grove City College finished second in the coaches’ poll with four first-place votes and 86 points. Last season the Wolverines posted a final record of 18-11 (8-2 PAC) with a third-place conference finish, closing out the season against Penn State Behrend in the first round of the ECAC tournament.
Allegheny, earning the No. 3 seed in their first PAC tournament appearance last fall, suffered a four-set loss to conference champion, Bethany, in the quarterfinals on Nov. 1. The Gators, led by sixth-year head coach Kelly Barzak, were selected to finish third this upcoming season with 69 total points and one first-place vote.
Chatham University registered just a single point behind Allegheny in the coaches poll with 68 total points to be selected fourth. The Cougars return this season after a fourth-place tournament finish under the leadership of head coach Joe Bortak.
Thiel College totaled 61 points to finish fifth, while Saint Vincent College registered 53 points to finish sixth. Westminster College was next in seventh (52), Geneva College ranked eighth (47), Washington & Jefferson College was ninth (45), Waynesburg University placed 10th (18) and Franciscan University was 11th (16).
On the watch list from area colleges:
Grove City: Sophomore OH Bella Costa; senior MB Anna DeGraaf; junior S Kennedy Kerr; senior L/DS Gabby Lucas; sophomore S Brooklyn Wirebaugh.
Thiel: Freshman MH Arin LeLattre; sophomore OH Daisy Jenness; sophomore S Carlie Reynolds (Grove City High).
Westminster: Senior L Malia Duffy; senior OH Lauren Lampus.
THIEL
GREENVILLE — The Thiel College women’s lacrosse team will host a Prospect Day at Alumni Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23.
The camp, open to girls graduating high school in 2024, 2025 and 2026, will begin with an optional campus tour at 10 a.m. Check-in is at 10:30 a.m. with a college style practice scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Lunch and a question-and-answer session will begin at 1:30 p.m., and the camp will conclude with a scrimmage.
The cost to register is $75 per camper and includes a T-shirt and lunch.
Visit thiel.edu to register for the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.