SELINSGROVE, Pa. — The Grove City College men’s and women’s track and field teams each produced a multi-event champion at the All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference (AARTFC) Championships, held Wednesday and Thursday at Susquehanna University.
Junior Gabe Dunlap won the men’s decathlon with a Grove City-record 5,837 points while senior Emma Vezzosi helped pace the women’s squad by winning the heptathlon. Vezzosi earned a program-record 4,403 points in the seven-event competition.
Vezzosi won the 100 hurdles during the heptathlon by recording a time of 14.86 seconds, which is the second-fastest 100 hurdles time in program history. She also took second in the heptathlon’s long jump with a mark of 16 feet, 11 1/4 inches. Vezzosi also threw the javelin 106 feet, 6 inches to take second in that portion of the competition.
The women’s squad produced three additional school records during the AARTFC Championships. Senior Abby Biddle (Grove City High), sophomore Lydia Bennett, freshman Audrey Karwowski and sophomore Kaylynn Johnson combined for a school-record time of 9:31.27 in the 3200 relay. That quartet finished second overall.
Karwowski took fourth in the 800 meters with a Grove City-record time of 2:15.54. Bennett earned sixth in the 1500 with a program-best time of 4:38.80. Karwowski and Bennett also previously held the record in their respective events.
Sophomore Ella Lyle earned sixth in the steeplechase in 11:29.58. Sophomore Grace Smith rounded out Grove City’s point-scorers by taking eighth in the 1500. Smith’s time of 4:39.63 also broke Bennett’s former record of 4:40.15.
Biddle, Bennett, Karwowski and sophomore Carolyn Colteryahn combined to take 12th in the 1600 relay with a time of 4:06.46.
Junior Katie Baller cleared 4-11 to place 15th in the high jump. Sophomore Julia Bauer earned 19th in the 10,000 meters with a time of 39:58.90.
Junior Sydney Stainbrook (Greenville High) competed in the pole vault, tying for 22nd. Colteryahn, sophomore Britta Lagerquist, senior Hailey Weinert and sophomore Clara Hannon (Grove City High) took 26th in the 4x100 relay (56.38).
Dunlap won two of the 10 decathlon events, taking the 100-meter dash in 11.36 seconds and posting a winning throw of 194-5 in the javelin. Dunlap also competed in the open javelin and finished fifth with a top toss of 183-9.
Three teammates joined Dunlap in the open javelin. Junior J.D. Black finished seventh with a throw of 173-2. Freshman Ethan Wiley (Mercer High) placed 12th with a throw of 168-8 while senior Tyler Eagan (Concord, N.C./Homeschooled) posted a throw of 155-11, good for 18th.
Freshman Alex Mitchell finished seventh in the 400 meters with a 48.84 clocking. Sophomore Ryan Lenhart earned seventh in the discus with a throw of 149-7 while junior Nick Gustafson claimed ninth in the shot put with a best heave of 49-5 1/2. Lenhart also competed in the shot put and finished 18th (46-9).
Freshman Luke Roberts led Grove City in the distance events by finishing 12th in the 10,000 meters. Roberts recorded a season-best time of 32:24.32. Eagan, Mitchell, senior Aaron Jenks and freshman Greg Wilson teamed to take 19th in the 400-meter relay (43.92). Mitchell finished 32nd in the 200 with a time of 23.00 seconds.
The men’s team finished 15th out of 60 competing teams with 20 points. The women’s squad earned ninth in a 59-team field by accumulating 30 team points. The NCAA Championships qualifier invitations will be announced over the weekend.
