HARTFORD, Ohio — After a successful “Bill Gabrielson Memorial,” Sharon Speedway returns to action Saturday night looking to complete the second straight event of the 94th anniversary.
The Big-Block Modifieds return while the Pro Stocks will compete in “Ray’s Race.” Also on the “Steel Valley Thunder” card will be the RUSH Sportsman Modifieds and the Econo Mods. Group qualifying for the Pro Stocks will get underway at 6:40 p.m. followed by racing.
The Big-Block Modifieds headline Saturday’s show for the their third appearance of 2023. The ground pounders will battle for $1,500 to-win, $200 to-start in a tune-up before Wednesday’s $2,000 to-win show.
Back on June 17, Garrett Krummert ended a near eight-year winless drought in the division to take the $1,500 main event over the 20-car field. On July 8, the BRP Tour made their only appearance of the season and it was Canadian invader Mat Williamson earning his first career Sharon victory, worth $2,500, as there were 40 cars on hand. The July 15 show was rained out.
The Big-Block Modifieds were a weekly attraction at Sharon from 1981-1992 and 1996-2017 and have since made limited appearances each year. There have been 635 races run with 95 different winners. The late Lou Blaney leads the all-time win list with 121 victories over Rex King, who has 54 checkered flags. Rex King, Jr. has the most wins as an active racer with 27 followed by veterans Jim Rasey (19), Brian Swartzlander (14), Rob Kristyak (11) and Dave Murdick (9).
For the first time, “Ray’s Race” will take place at Sharon for the Pro Stocks. “Ray’s Race” honors the late Ray Virgile of Oil City, who was a longtime supporter of auto racing in the region. The sixth annual event will pay $2,000 to-win, $150 to-start for the Pro Stock division. The race was initially scheduled for Aug. 12, but was rained out.
There has yet to be a repeat winner in the five previous events. Past “Ray’s Race” winners include Andrew Gordon (2018 at Tri-City), Tim Bish (2019 at Mercer), Noah Brunell (2020 at Tri-City), Curt J. Bish (2021 at Tri-City), and Chris Schneider (2022 at Tri-City).
The only repeat winner in nine features at Sharon this season has been Tim Bish. He won the opener for his first career Sharon victory and also won the first twin feature on July 21. Jordan Perkins, Jackson Humanic, and most recently Cody Koteles have also been first time Sharon winners this season.
Standouts Curt J. Bish and Chris Schneider won their first feature events of the season during the “Steel Valley Pro Stock Nationals,” while Jason Fosnaught ended a five-year winless drought winning one of the $3,500 features on July 22. And last time out on Aug. 5, Bobby Whitling won his first of 2023.
The RUSH Sportsman Modified division has produced five different winners in seven races as only Ben Easler is a multiple winner. The 2022 RUSH Weekly Series Champion won the season opener then followed it up with a victory on June 17 and most recently returned to Victory Lane last Saturday night.
Ayden Cipriano of Hermitage, Garrett Krummert, JC Boyer, and Rob Kristyak have also been victorious. Two-time track champion, Kole Holden, has won seven races around the circuit; however, is still searching for his first Sharon win of 2023. Cipriano leads RUSH’s $3,500 to-win Weekly Series Championship, while Easler has a six-point advantage on Cipriano in the Wedge Motorsports “Route 7 Rumble” Series.
Rounding out the four-division program will be the Econo Mods, who have had five different winners in six races.
Dustin DeMattia, the 2019 champion, returned to the class and won the May 13 opener. Jeremy Double upped his all-time career win total to 19 following his $800 victory on May 27. Will Thomas III of Sharpsville collected his ninth career win in the division on June 3.
Jacob Eucker topped a season high 24-car field on July 29 then went back-to-back winning on Aug. 5 for his 16th career win in the division. Last Saturday night saw Garrett Calvert win his first of the season over a 23-car field.
Summit Racing Equipment will present the hard charger award to the RUSH Sportsman Modified division. The driver that passes the most cars in the feature will receive a $100 Summit gift card. In the event of a tie, the tiebreaker will be the driver that finished highest in the feature.
Big-Block Modified Payoff: 1. $1,500 2. $1,000 3. $750 4. $550. 5. $500 6. $425 7. $375 8. $300 9. $275 10. $250 11. $225 12. $220 13. $215 14. $210 15. $205 16-24. $200. Tow $75.
“Ray’s Race” Pro Stock Payoff: 1. $2,000 2. $1,000 3. $550 4. $450 5. $350 6. $250 7. $225 8. $215 9. $205 10. $200 11. $195 12. $190 13. $185 14. $175 15. $170 16. $165 17. $160 18-24. $150. Tow/Non-Qualifiers $75.
Pit passes will go on sale at 4 p.m., while general admission opens at 5. Group qualifying for the Stocks will be at 6:40 p.m. with racing to follow.
Grandstand/fan zone admission for those 14 and over is $15, while senior admission is $10. As always, children under 14 and parking are free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.