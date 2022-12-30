WASHINGTON, Pa. — Keystone Chaos roared past the front-ending Locatelli in deep stretch to capture Thursday’s $19,300 Open Handicap Trot at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows. Keystone Chaos won for the 12th time this year and pushed his career bankroll to $238,953 for trainer Jim Daugherty and owner Michele Daugherty, both of Mercer.
Locatelli, who last week trotted in 1:50.4 to match the track record for older males at Woodbine Mohawk Park, was stuck outside for the first three-eighths before he could cross over to the lead. Despite that demanding trip, the horses closest to him could not get by him in the lane.
That’s when Keystone Chaos entered the picture. The 5-year-old Andover Hall-Keystone Cola gelding was fourth by 3 lengths at the three-quarters. But when Brian Zendt cut him loose, he gained steadily on Locatelli and downed him by 3/4 lengths in 1:53.3 over a “good” surface. Long shot Windsong Patriot completed the ticket.
Not to be outdone, Jim Daugherty’s dad and mom, trainer Bill Daugherty, Jr. and owner Susan Daugherty, also of Mercer, joined the win parade with a victory with Mr Jeff in a $7,500 Conditioned Trot. The 4-year-old gelding triumphed in a career-best 1:56.2.
Elsewhere on Thursday’s card, Unbelievable Kemp sprang an 18-1 upset for his second straight victory for owner All American Racing LLC of Carlton. The 3-year-old gelding took a $12,100 Conditioned Trot in 1:58.1.
Live racing at The Meadows continues today, the final card of 2022, when The Meadows will offer a pair of pool guarantees — $10,000 for the final-race Super Hi-5, $5,000 for the Pick 5 (race 4).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.