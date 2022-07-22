WASHINGTON, Pa. — Last in the field of five at the three-quarters, Keystone Chaos looped the field in the lane to capture his third straight victory in Friday’s $16,000 Open Handicap Trot at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows.
Keystone Chaos races for trainer Jim Daugherty and owner Michele Daugherty, both of Mercer.
Barn Hall cut out a moderate 57.3 opening half, but when Brian Zendt tipped Keystone Chaos wide for the drive, Barn Hall could not withstand his finishing kick. Keystone Chaos downed him by a head in 1:54.2, with Rising MVP third.
The 5-year-old Andover Hall-Keystone Cola gelding boosted his lifetime bankroll to $161,134,
Not to be outdone, Jim Daugherty’s dad, trainer Bill Daugherty, Jr. of Mercer, enjoyed a pair of wins. He scored with the 2-year-old gelding trotter HS Winchester, who broke his maiden with a front-end victory in 1:59.3.
Bill Daugherty also won with Rose Run Whitney, who took an $8,500 division of a Great Lakes Amateur Driving Association trot in 1:56.2. The 4-year-old mare now boasts career earnings of $206,478. Susan Daugherty of Mercer owns HS Winchester and leases Rose Run Whitney.
Saturday’s card at The Meadows features two eliminations (races 8 and 9) for the $400,000 Delvin Miller Adios Pace for the Orchids. The card also offers a pair of stakes for 3-year-old filly pacers — a $132,231 Pennsylvania Sires Stake and a $60,000 PA Stallion Series event.
The final of the Adios is set for Saturday, July 30, when the “Pace for the Orchids” anchors a blockbuster card that features six Grand Circuit stakes. The Adios Day card kicks off at 11:45 a.m. — By Evan Pattak, for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association.
