On Dec. 15, while competing in the Miller Light Thursday Night Dave Van Ord Memorial League, and on his daughters 12th birthday, Jeff Van Ord rolled his sixth USBC and second TNBA career certified 300 game.
• Big Mac’s Sealing and Coating and Herrmann’s Water tied for the second half session in the PNA League with 22 wins. However, since Hermann’s Water were the first section winner, Big Mac’s was declared the second section winner. Big Mac’s team members are Tina Kelly, Brian Clepper, Pat Stubbs, and Kurt Szugye.
Lock Stock & Barrel were the first half wild card winners with 20½ wins. They had 41½ total wins for the first and second sessions. Team members are Don Daisley, Pam McKinnon, Cathy Smith, and Brian Blair.
Team season highs are held by the following. Scratch series: (1) Lock Stock & Barrel (2195), (2) Marsteller Auto (1998), and (3) Pam Dorfi’s Styling Salon (1902). Handicap series: (1) Big Mac’s Sealing (2227), (2) Erme’s Distributing (2216), and (3) Hermann’s Water (2191).
Scratch game: (1) Warehouse Sales (756), team members are Sandy Gregory, Helen Lehnardt, Dave Weber, and Andrew Leftheris; (2) Pizza Joe’s (689), and (3) Sharon VFW Post 1338 (660). Handicap game: (1) Clark House (816), team members are Norm Kolbrich, Tammy Bonanni, Jen Boyle, and Nick Leftheris.
Men’s season highs go the following. Scratch series: (1) Daisley (670), (2) Brian Geisel (646) and (3) Ralph Smith (640). Handicap series: (1) Mike Howard (770), (2) Ray Goral (732), and (3) Kurt Szugye (699).
Scratch game: (1) Darren McAninch (279), (2) Blair (252), and (3) Ron Haywood (230). Handicap game: (1) Andrew Lefteris (296), (2) Nick Lefteris (293), and (3) Joe Battyanyi (264).
Women’s highs are held by the following. Scratch series: (1) Boyle (614), (2) Dolly Szugye (588), and (3) Cathy Smith (537). Handicap series: (1) Fran Dawson (750), (2) Kara Lawler (715), (3) Stubbs (697).
Scratch game: (1) Deanna Johnson (219), (2) Leonor Davis (215), and (3) Carol Haywood (201). Handicap game: (1) Bonanni (268), (2) Natalie Dudzenski (263), and (3) Sandy Gregory (258).
Brian Giesel leads the men in average with 202. Daisley is second with 194. Blair is third with 190, and Smith is fourth with 186.
Boyle leads the women with 170. Dolly Szugye is second with 166. Cathy Smith is third with 164. Davis is fourth with 157.71 and Rosalyn Smith is fifth with 157.28.
• Let’s continue with our discussion on the re-emergence of urethane. When urethane first entered the market, it had only one condition that it could achieve maximum potential, and that was short oil. The characteristics of the previous urethane equipment, small amount of hook, modest hook, and its smooth motion, made it an ideal piece of equipment for that condition.
Previous urethane covers needed oil in the front ends for them to produce any kind of skid, and they weren’t very good at crossing boards. Because of these characteristics, playing straighter angles was usually your best move.
The above reactions don’t fit what today’s players are looking for as most of them are looking for downlane reaction and don’t seem to be as effective at utilizing straighter launch angles. That’s another reason why previous urethane equipment didn’t do well on house shots.
The “older” urethane equipment had problems with the high amount of oil in the middle of the lane. The outer parts of the lane were too dry to help them skid even slightly.
In addition, the reaction of the older urethane balls wasn’t suitable to get into the dry and have enough energy to come back.
Because of all this, as stated above, older urethane use was restricted to very limited environments. But, as the game has changed and as modern urethane equipment has produced more movement downlane to more strongly be like reactive characteristics, a greater number of bowlers have been capable of using newer urethane equipment across an extensive range of bowling environments.
Even though new urethane equipment is just a little more useful than in the past, it still has a rather distinct use. The usefulness increases the types of patterns it can be applied on, plus it gives the bowler a valuable piece of equipment in their hands for an extended period of time, providing the bowler has the knowledge of what moves to make.
We will continue this discussion in a later article.
