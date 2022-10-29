YOUNGSTOWN - The Youngstown State football team used a 28-point second quarter and a complete team effort en route to a 45-24 win over South Dakota on Saturday afternoon at Stambaugh Stadium.
The Penguins have won three straight and improve to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference while the Coyotes fall to 2-6 overall and 1-4 in the MVFC.
Junior quarterback Mitch Davidson passed for more than 200 yards for the fourth straight game with 242 yards on 14-of-21 passing with a career-high three touchdown passes.
Senior Jaleel McLaughlin ran for 119 yards on 19 carries and had two touchdown runs while senior wide receiver Bryce Oliver led the receivers with seven catches for 122 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
The Penguins defense made a big statement in the second quarter forcing two turnovers that led to 14-points and recording five sacks in the game. Caleb Burr led the Penguins with a career-high 10 tackles while Dylan Wudke had five tackles and a pair of sacks.
With the game tied, 10-10, at the 14:49 mark of the second quarter, the Penguins scored 28 straight points to take a 38-10 lead into the lockerroom at halftime.
Davidson hit Oliver on a 42-yard touchdown pass with 13:23 left in the second quarter to go up seven, and he ran in from one-yard out to boost the YSU lead to two touchdowns with 5:14 left before halftime.
The Coyotes fumbled on the ensuing kickoff and YSU's Preston Zandier recovered the ball the USD 22. Two plays later, Davidson hit Brandon Serrano on a six-yard touchdown pass to give the Penguins a three-touchdown lead.
The Penguins defense forced another turnover when Dylan Wudke strip-sacked Aiden Bouman and recovered the ball at the USD 44 yardline.
McLaughlin scored for the second time on a three-yard touchdown rush to put the Penguins up, 38-10, with 23 seconds left before halftime.
The Penguins jumped on the board first after forcing a three-and-out and a short USD punt. YSU took over at the Coyotes 39 and McLaughlin capped a seven-play drive with a two-yard touchdown run at the 10:13 mark of the first quarter.
The Coyotes used a 46-yard pass from Bouman to Wesley Eliodor to set up Travis Theis' 15-yard touchdown run that knotted the game at 7-7 with 7:48 left.
Colt McFadden booted a 52-yard field goal to give the Penguins a 10-7 lead with 3:04 left in the first quarter. McFadden's kick was the longest YSU field goal since Nick Terracina's school-record 56-yarder in 2003. It's also tied for the sixth-longest in school history.
USD tied the game at 10-10 on Eddie Ogamba's 28-yard field goal with 14:49 to go in the second quarter.
The Coyotes scored on their first possession of the second half going 51 yards in 10 plays capped by a one-yard run by Bouman to cut the Penguins lead to 38-17 at the 8:37 mark of the third quarter.
Youngstown State answered with a seven-play, 75-yard drive capped by a 19-yard touchdown pass from Davidson to Oliver to regain the 28-point lead, 45-17.
South Dakota ended the scoring with a four-yard touchdown pass from Bouman to Eliodor with 35 seconds left in the game.
The Penguins visit Illinois State next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. in Normal, Ill.
