BLOOMINGTON -- With the continued growth of legal sports wagering has come headaches for college sports administrators.
The ease with which anyone can gamble -- most states that have approved sports gambling have made it legal to gamble via mobile device -- combined with the integrity of the athletic competition itself by its participants have created some awkward situations.
To wit, Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon was fired in May amid reports of suspicious bets being made remotely.
An ongoing investigation involving athletes in multiple sports at Iowa and Iowa State has led to several athletes being suspended from competition, including the high-profile sport of football for both the Hawkeyes and Cyclones.
Football is the most popular sport to bet on. To that end, the Big Ten announced a partnership and policies Friday it hopes can mitigate any integrity-based issues.
The Big Ten announced a partnership with sports wagering monitoring company U.S. Integrity to “enhance monitoring efforts and provide additional educational resources to help prevent student-athletes, coaches and staff from engaging in prohibited sports wagering”, according to a conference statement.
“The well-being of our students, coaches and staff, as well as the integrity of our competitions are of paramount importance,” said Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti in a statement. “Enhanced transparency through availability reporting and partnering with U.S. Integrity strengthens our efforts to protect those who participate in our games as well as the integrity of the games themselves.”
The biggest immediate change that comes from this is all Big Ten schools will be responsible for submitting game day availability reports at least two hours prior to every contest this season.
The statement did not specify sport, but all subsequent explanations related to football.
A game day availability report would include who can play and who cannot. While other conferences, such as the original Big East, had similar policies where things like injuries had to be publicly revealed in much the same manner pro sports do, the Big Ten has never had a policy on such things.
These game day availability reports would be publicly available on the Big Ten web site and the Big Ten’s X feed.
The purpose of this policy would be to keep information flow public, and in doing so would theoretically make participants less vulnerable to gambling influences.
The Big Ten said breach of the policy would be subject to disciplinary action under the Big Ten sportsmanship policy. The conference said it intends to evaluate the process as it goes along, including the accuracy of the information provided, and will refine the policy as needed.
USI will provide integrity monitoring, educational and social media monitoring services to the Big Ten via its proprietary dashboard. USI conducts analysis across dozens of data sets to proactively identify irregular contest-level, officiating and wagering patterns.
The Big Ten did not address what might happen if a player gets hurt during a pregame warm-up or other detail-related matters.
The policy will represent a culture shift within the football world. The sport is well-known for keeping personnel decisions a secret until game time.
HARBAUGH CONTROVERSY
On Monday, Michigan’s athletic department announced the Jim Harbaugh-NCAA saga over alleged repeated violations by the football coach will be handled internally.
The school announced a three-game suspension, encompassing the first three games of the 2023 season against East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green.
Michigan went with this course of action after discussions between the NCAA and Harbaugh on how to come to an agreement over his Level 1 violations (which haven’t been publicly detailed) fell through earlier this month.
While Michigan is hoping the self-imposed punishment will be enough to appease the NCAA, the organizing body has given no indication Michigan’s Harbaugh suspension is sufficient. Tension between the NCAA and Harbaugh is barely concealed.
“The Michigan infractions case is related to impermissible and off-campus recruiting during the COVID-19 dead period and impermissible coaching activities -- not a cheeseburger,” said the NCAA in an Aug. 12 statement after talks with Harbaugh broke down and after statements by Harbaugh perceived to be disparaging by the NCAA.
Michigan has come in from some criticism for suspending Harbaugh during three winnable and low stakes non-conference games.
Meanwhile, Michigan announced three different coaches will be interim head coach for the games Harbaugh is suspended for.
Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter will coach against East Carolina, offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will coach against Bowling Green and will split duties with special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh for the UNLV contest.
QB BATTLES
Quarterback battles continue at several Big Ten schools.
Ohio State has not yet decided (or announced) between Devin Brown and Kyle McCord. Same for Michigan State as the Spartans decide between Noah Kim and freshman Katin Houser.
Indiana indicated it has chosen a starter but will not reveal the winner between Tayven Jackson and Brendan Sorsby until game day Sept. 2 against Ohio State.
Illinois, however, did name its winner as Ole Miss transfer Luke Altmyer won a three-way competition.
“It’s hard to put into words. You work so hard for it. You try to control what you can control. I’ve had it in my head a long time. I’m thankful that Coach (Bret) Bielema went with me. Hopefully, I can fill my role with this team,” Altmyer said.
Altmyer played nine games at Ole Miss and has thrown for 317 career yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.