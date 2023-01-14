Let's recognize some 300’s that have been shot in recent weeks. On Dec. 20, while participating in the Tuesday Night Ladies League at Celebrity Bowl, Jessica Guesman rolled her first 300. On Jan. 5, while bowling as a sub in the Dave Van Ord Memorial League that competes at Sunset, Richy Thomas rolled the sixth 300 game of his career. On Jan. 7, while bowling in the Whiz Kids Junior League at Celebrity Bowl, Cameron Buckley rolled his second, but first sanctioned 300 game.
• Bill Johnson went into the third game of the Reynolds Jan. TOC qualifier 17 pins behind the leader. After his 300 third game, he was leading the tournament by 31 pins. However, he wasn’t done yet. He ended the event with another 300 that gave him a four-game total of 1185 and a 67-pin victory over Kevin Clark (1118).
Others who finished in the money included: (3) Wayne Dick (1106), (4) Hali Hoover (1093), (5) Bert McClellan (1090), (6) Ed Fisher (1089), (7) Brian Geisel (1087), (8) Darren McAninich (1064), and (9) Jeremy Jancso (1059).
Johnson, Dick, McClellan, Fischer, and Jancso qualified for the finals as others above them qualified in earlier events.
McAninich started the event with a 274 actual. His 24 ppg. handicap gave him a 298 total and the lead. Clark was second with 260/294, while Johnson was third with 277/293. Jarred DiSalvo was fourth with 256/287, while Brian Geisel was fifth with 277/284.
In the second game, Fischer shot a 255 to move from 15th to the top spot with 570. McClellan managed a 250 and moved from eighth to second with 556. Johnson shot 244 and remained third with 553. Geisel (261) was fourth with 552, while McAninich (229) fell from first to fifth with 551.
The third game saw Johnson shoot 300 and take the lead with 869. McAninch managed a 263 and moved from fifth to second with 838. Clark (263) moved from eighth to third with 819. McClellan shot 221 and fell from second to fourth with 804, while Geisel (241) and Hali Hoover (250) were tied for fifth with 800.
In the final game, Johnson’s second 300 of the event gave him an 1185 total and the Dec. championship. Clark shot 265 and moved from third to second with 1118. Dick shot 295 and moved from 16th to third with 1106. Hali Hoover (265) moved from fifth to fourth with 1093, while McClellan (259) finished fifth with 1090.
Handicap jackpot winners were McAninch (298), Bill Daniels (306), Johnson (316), and Dick (336).
Scratch jackpots went to Chad Beers (278), Daniels (279), and Johnson (2-300’s).
Prize money was as follows: (1st-$275), (2nd-$175), (3rd-$135), (4th-$110), (5th-$90), (6th-$75), (7th-$60), (8th-$50), and (9th-$40).
The event attracted 56 participants. The next Tournament of Champions qualifier will be held on Feb. 5.
• I was reviewing some of the results of previous TOC qualifier events, and came across the Jan. 2010 event. It was a classic, so let’s take a trip down memory lane.
There were 18 perfect games; the most at the time in the history of the tournament. In addition to that, the event winner (Shawn Hoover) became the first individual to shoot four perfect games for a 1200 total. Those records still stand today.
But, in the battle for the championship, Hoover had to battle Derrik Krajci who had 300’s in the first three games. However, in the first frame of the final game, Krajci left seven pins on a split. He picked up two of the three pins for an open frame. But he recovered and threw the next 11 and ended with a 279 and finished in second place with 1178.
Others who finished in the money included: (3) Larry Bruno (1140), (4) Jerry Jara (1117), (5) Jack Lehett (1109), (6) Brandon Evans (1106), (7) Rick Busch (1097), (8) Tim Cornelius (1082), (9) Brian Uhrin, (1077), (10) Bob Laverntry (1073), (11) Troy Johnson (1071), and (12) Alan Shreffler (1063).
GABE D’ANGELO is a member of the Mercer County Bowling Hall of Fame and Professional Bowlers Writers Association who writes this weekly column for The Herald. He can be reached at guru8942@verizon.net.
