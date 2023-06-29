HARTFORD, Ohio — After losing two of the last three events to Mother Nature, the rain finally stopped after six straight days of soggy conditions allowing the first of two “Wednesday Night Thunder” events.
Celebrating in Victory Lane were Dale Blaney for winning the “410” Sprint Cars feature race and Chad Ruhlman, who took the checkered flag in the RUSH Sprint Cars.
A strong field of 59 cars were in the pits for the midweek two-division Sprint Car program streamed live on DIRTVision.
Nothing like home cooking, and that’s certainly rang true in recent years for Dale Blaney. On Aug. 11, 2018, Blaney won at Sharon to continue his streak of at least one victory for 29 consecutive years.
In 2019, Dale won his father’s “Lou Blaney Memorial” for the first time. After spending much of 2020 and 2021 as an All Star Circuit of Champions official, Blaney won at the Hartford, Ohio, oval in his 2021 debut on June 26.
Almost two years to the day, Blaney returned to glory winning the 30-lap feature race on Wednesday night. Blaney passed Lee Jacobs on lap three and held off a valiant effort by Cale Thomas and a hard charging Zeth Sabo for the $4,000 payday at the site of his first career win back in 1990.
“It’s pretty awesome,” acknowledged the 59-year-old Hartford, Ohio, native from Victory Lane in the final tune-up before the $10,000 to-win “Lou Blaney Memorial” on July 8. “Jerry and Scooter are two great guys that gave me an opportunity to come out here to compete and win races. We’ve struggled a little bit, but got a good draw tonight and was up front the whole race.
“It felt good to get to traffic a little bit. I adjusted my line a bit in turn two and was a lot better. It was a good night. Every win now is special because you never know when the last one is going to be.”
Jacobs and Blaney led the 24-car field to green as it was Jacobs taking the early lead over Blaney with Stuart Brubaker, Thomas, and A.J. Flick in tow. Blaney drove around Jacobs off turn two on lap three for what would turn out to be the winning move. It was a four-car race for the lead on lap seven when Blaney caught lapped traffic. Thomas passed Brubaker for third on lap seven before the event’s first caution when Creed Kemenah suffered a flat tire.
Back under green, Thomas put a slider on Jacobs in turns one and two for second on lap nine; meanwhile, eighth-starting Dave Blaney cracked the top five dropping Flick back a spot. By lap 10, Blaney and Thomas began to distance themselves from the field, while a great battle for third took place between Jacobs and Brubaker.
Blaney caught traffic once again on lap 15 as Thomas was all over the leader as they raced side-by-side. Thomas appeared primed to take the lead on lap 16, but a caution for Flick, who was running seventh, slowed action with 15 laps scored. The event’s final caution was for Ricky Peterson, who got into the fence bringing out the caution with 18 laps completed.
When green replaced yellow on lap 19, Dave Blaney advanced into fourth past Brubaker; however, all eyes shifted to 13th starting Sabo. Sabo was flying around the fence and moved into the top five on lap 20 taking the spot from Brubaker. Sabo then drove around Dave Blaney for fourth on lap 22 and one later flew past Jacobs for second.
As the final 12 laps went green-to-checkered, Dale Blaney had to navigate lapped traffic, while fending off Thomas. Sabo ran down the lead duo; however, would run out of time as Dale Blaney’s 18th career Sharon “410” win came by 0.976 seconds in his No. 32B car.
Thomas was a career-best second at Sharon and earned $2,000. Sabo was an impressive third for $1,500. Jacobs dropped to fourth after leading the first two laps and earned $1,200. Dave Blaney, who won in both his 2023 “410” starts at Sharon, was fifth.
Chad Ruhlman may be 4-for-4 now this season at Sharon in the RUSH Sprint Cars, but they certainly haven’t come easy.
Ruhlman won the June 17 event from the 17th starting spot after a back and forth duel with Blaze Myers. Though Ruhlman would start third on Wednesday night, Myers gave him all he had challenging the standout for the final 15 laps.
Ruhlman’s 13th win in 28 RUSH Sprint Car races at Sharon was worth $800 in the caution-free 20-lap feature that was timed in 7:10.649.
“This is fun,” expressed the 46-year-old Erie resident. “It’s good to be here again. The track had a lot of character again tonight and you could run all over the thing. They don’t make these things easy for an old guy. I figured Blaze (Myers) would be right there. This is his kind of race track. In the beginning running the bottom, I just didn’t have the self control. My son (Kevin) had the cushion where I wanted to be and once I cleared him then I could unleash the dogs a bit and wear myself out.”
Ruhlman passed his son Kevin on the opening lap for second with Arnie Kent following in third. Ruhlman got a big run off the top of turn four on lap five to barely nip Myers at the start-finish line. Myers stayed with Ruhlman over the balance of the event trying multiple lines on the racey 3/8-mile red clay, but the veteran Ruhlman never faltered and made the right moves in lapped traffic.
Ruhlman crossed the finish first by a margin of 1.232 seconds in his No. 68 car for the 47th time circuit-wide in his career with the Series.
Myers was runner-up for the third time in four races at Sharon and fourth time overall in 2023 with the Series. Kent and sixth-starting Brandon Blackshear swapped third place back and forth with Kent winning out. Gale Ruth, Jr. went 10th to 5th.
There will be no racing on Saturday night. The next event will be July 8 when the 15th annual “Lou Blaney Memorial” is held at Sharon. The event will feature the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars racing for $10,000 to-win along with the BRP Tour Big-Block Modifieds.
• “410” Sprint Cars: 1. Dale Blaney; 2. Cale Thomas; 3. Zeth Sabo; 4. Lee Jacobs; 5. Dave Blaney; 6. Stuart Brubaker; 7. George Hobaugh Jr.; 8. JJ Hickle; 9. Greg Wilson; 10. Sye Lynch; 11. Carl Bowser; 12. Bob Felmlee; 13. Adam Kekich; 14. Brandon Matus; 15. Jeremy Weaver; 16. Leyton Wagner; 17. Blaze Myers; 18. Brent Matus; 19. Zane DeVault; 20. Ricky Peterson; 21. AJ Flick; 22. Jack Sodeman Jr.; 23. Creed Kemenah; 24. Jeremy Kornbau.
• RUSH Sprint Cars: 1. Chad Ruhlman; 2. Blaze Myers; 3. Arnie Kent; 4. Brandon Blackshear; 5. Gale Ruth Jr.; 6. Kevin Ruhlman; 7. Ryan Fraley; 8. Bill Cunningham; 9. Jeff Metsger; 10. AJ MacQuarrie; 11. Brian Hartzell; 12. Ricky Tucker Jr.; 13. Brian Cressley; 14. Charlie Utsinger; 15. Devon Deeter; 16. Rick Regalski Jr.; 17. Lacey Shuttleworth; 18. Trent Marshall; 19. Amelia Clay; 20. Kevin Kaserman; 21. Don Blaney.
