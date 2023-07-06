SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — Jonas Blixt heated up on the back nine at TPC Deere Run on Thursday, playing his last six holes in 6 under for a 9-under 62 and a two-shot lead over Grayson Murray in the first round of the John Deere Classic.
Murray was 8 under through 13 holes but stalled from there. He bogeyed his final hole and shot 64. Cameron Young, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 19, also closed with a bogey and was part of a big group three shots back.
The 39-year-old Blixt, a three-time winner on tour, has only conditional status and is making his first PGA Tour start since the Byron Nelson in May. He spent most of the past six weeks working at home with his swing coach and missed the cut last week on the Korn Ferry Tour, but he felt like something clicked on the range on Tuesday.
“I kind of came to the point in my season where it’s so late that I don’t feel any pressure anymore really and just kind of go out and swing at it,” Blixt said. “Golf is weird. Like, tomorrow I can shoot 100 I feel like, but today was a great day.”
Blixt shot 7-under 29 on the back nine — his first time breaking 30 for nine holes on tour — and the 62 matches his career-best round. He drove the green on the 360-yard, par-4 14th hole and made a 43-foot putt for eagle. On the par-4 18th, he hit his approach from a fairway bunker within 5 feet for a closing birdie.
Blixt last won in 2017 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, paired with Cameron Smith in the team event. He had back surgery two years later and has struggled since. He entered the week ranked 842nd in the world.
“I played a lot of years on tour, and I'm very thankful for it, and I got to play with a lot of good players, a lot of good golf courses, a lot of good sponsors,” Blixt said. “Sometimes you just have to be grateful for what you have and what you experience as well and not always think about what could have been. So I kind of lean on that a little bit. Obviously I’m still hungry. I’m not saying that I’m quitting.”
Murray's 64 was his best round on tour in three years.
“I've been playing really good on the Korn Ferry Tour and got a win about a month ago and a third place out there,” he said. “I’m in a good position out there to lock up my card here soon, and I felt like coming out here with an opportunity to kind of double dip, as you could say, and play a little more free knowing that my card is pretty much locked up out there.”
Murray, a winner at the Barbasol Championship in 2017, suffered a knee injury in a scooter crash in Bermuda in October, forcing him to withdraw from the Bermuda Championship. He didn't play again until January on the Korn Ferry Tour, and since then he has worked on spending his free time productively.
“I try to fill my time with some positive things off the course, whether it’s going to the gym or hitting up a movie,” he said. “We have a lot of down time, and I would say I was not good at prioritizing that in the past.
“I’m 29 years old now. I’ve been out here a long time, and I kind of had a coming-to-Jesus moment a little bit and said, hey, look, I have an opportunity here. I probably haven’t reached my prime yet.”
Joining Young at 65 were Greyson Sigg, Garrick Higgo, Adam Schenk, Nate Lashley and Richy Werenski.
––––––
At TPC Deere Run
Silvis, Ill.
Purse: $7.4 million
Yardage: 7,289; Par: 71
1st Round
Jonas Blixt33-29—62
Grayson Murray33-31—64
Garrick Higgo33-32—65
Nate Lashley33-32—65
Adam Schenk32-33—65
Greyson Sigg34-31—65
Richy Werenski31-34—65
Cameron Young32-33—65
Akshay Bhatia30-36—66
William Mouw32-34—66
Seamus Power36-30—66
Alex Smalley34-32—66
Brendon Todd34-32—66
Byeong Hun An34-33—67
Tano Goya32-35—67
Nick Hardy32-35—67
Kramer Hickok33-34—67
Mark Hubbard32-35—67
Satoshi Kodaira34-33—67
Peter Kuest35-32—67
Chris Stroud34-33—67
Jimmy Walker33-34—67
Ludvig Aberg34-34—68
Zac Blair35-33—68
Cameron Champ33-35—68
MJ Daffue33-35—68
Joel Dahmen34-34—68
Nicolas Echavarria34-34—68
Harrison Endycott32-36—68
Brice Garnett32-36—68
Cody Gribble36-32—68
Stephan Jaeger35-33—68
Chris Kirk34-34—68
Brandon Matthews34-34—68
Denny McCarthy35-33—68
Keith Mitchell33-35—68
Matthew NeSmith33-35—68
J.T. Poston37-31—68
Brian Stuard36-32—68
Davis Thompson34-34—68
Tyson Alexander34-35—69
Wesley Bryan34-35—69
Jonathan Byrd33-36—69
Eric Cole35-34—69
Austin Cook35-34—69
Lucas Glover36-33—69
Emiliano Grillo34-35—69
Russell Henley34-35—69
Harry Higgs33-36—69
Beau Hossler36-33—69
Sung Kang36-33—69
Matt Kuchar33-36—69
Andrew Landry34-35—69
Ben Martin37-32—69
William McGirt35-34—69
Troy Merritt34-35—69
Ryan Moore32-37—69
Andrew Novak33-36—69
Ryan Palmer32-37—69
Chez Reavie35-34—69
Kevin Roy35-34—69
Ross Steelman34-35—69
Adam Svensson34-35—69
Aaron Baddeley34-36—70
Jason Dufner37-33—70
Tyler Duncan34-36—70
Derek Ernst35-35—70
Doug Ghim34-36—70
Chesson Hadley34-36—70
Adam Hadwin35-35—70
James Hahn33-37—70
Russell Knox35-35—70
Kelly Kraft35-35—70
Tommy Kuhl34-36—70
Martin Laird35-35—70
Derek Lamely35-35—70
Taylor Moore36-34—70
Trey Mullinax35-35—70
Geoff Ogilvy36-34—70
D.A. Points34-36—70
Chad Ramey36-34—70
Patrick Rodgers34-36—70
Gordon Sargent36-34—70
Robby Shelton34-36—70
Kyle Stanley34-36—70
Erik Van Rooyen34-36—70
Dylan Wu34-36—70
Kevin Yu36-34—70
Arjun Atwal34-37—71
Christiaan Bezuidenhout34-37—71
Ryan Brehm36-35—71
Scott Brown37-34—71
Kevin Chappell37-34—71
Chad Collins34-37—71
Zecheng Dou35-36—71
Dylan Frittelli38-33—71
Ryan Gerard38-33—71
Lanto Griffin36-35—71
Scott Harrington36-35—71
Jim Herman34-37—71
Michael Kim35-36—71
Patton Kizzire35-36—71
Kyoung-Hoon Lee34-37—71
David Lipsky36-35—71
Adam Long36-35—71
Peter Malnati36-35—71
Max McGreevy36-35—71
Seung-Yul Noh33-38—71
Sam Ryder34-37—71
Austin Smotherman35-36—71
Brandt Snedeker35-36—71
Robert Streb35-36—71
Kevin Streelman34-37—71
Carl Yuan36-35—71
Greg Chalmers35-37—72
Trevor Cone35-37—72
Paul Haley35-37—72
Zach Johnson34-38—72
Yuto Katsuragawa36-36—72
Seonghyeon Kim38-34—72
Anders Larson36-36—72
Hank Lebioda37-35—72
Reid Martin35-37—72
Henrik Norlander37-35—72
Kaito Onishi37-35—72
Callum Tarren36-36—72
Nick Taylor35-37—72
Martin Trainer34-38—72
Kevin Tway34-38—72
Nick Watney37-35—72
Kyle Westmoreland35-37—72
Vince Whaley36-36—72
Augusto Nunez37-36—73
Sam Stevens36-37—73
Sepp Straka37-36—73
Michael Thorbjornsen37-36—73
Trevor Werbylo38-35—73
Joseph Bramlett37-37—74
Tommy Gainey39-35—74
David Lingmerth37-37—74
Sean O’Hair35-39—74
Cameron Percy35-39—74
Doc Redman38-36—74
Brent Grant36-39—75
Taylor Montgomery39-36—75
Matthias Schwab37-38—75
Ben Taylor39-36—75
Carson Young36-39—75
Ryan Armour39-37—76
Ricky Barnes38-38—76
Marcus Byrd38-38—76
Scott Piercy38-38—76
Jay Giannetto38-39—77
Michael Gligic38-39—77
Will Gordon37-40—77
Matti Schmid36-41—77
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.