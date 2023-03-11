NEW CASTLE — Laurel had possession with the clock ticking down. The clock reached zero, but the Sharpsville girls basketball team stayed on the court a little longer.
The Blue Devils fell to Laurel 57-31 in the opening round of the Class 3A PIAA playoffs at Laurel High School Friday night.
The host Spartans will play River Valley in the second round of the playoffs.
The Spartans (23-3) already had a victory over Sharpsville on their resume. They won 50-37 against the Blue Devils back at home on Dec. 17.
Sharpsville (14-12) had a difficult task coming into the game. The Blue Devils lacked state playoff experience, but they had a strong start. It was the second quarter that created an opening for the Spartans to break the game open.
A Tori Kimpan layup with 10 seconds left in the first quarter had the Blue Devils in position to enter the second quarter down by two points. But a deep 3-pointer from Regan Atkins bumped the Spartans’ lead to 14-9 in the closing seconds of the opening frame.
The Blue Devils were unable to get the offense going in the second quarter.
Sharpsville was held to two points in the quarter – both coming off a pair of Kimpan free throws. The Devils were 0-for-9 shooting from the field in the second.
“That shot (by Atkins) in the end of the first quarter took our momentum away,” Sharpsville head coach Rob Hubbard said. “She made a heck of a shot from near halfcourt. Second quarter, we had that loll. We really wanted to start fast, so we did. When you have a 15-2 second quarter against a really good team, that’s gonna hurt you.”
The third quarter didn’t start well either. The Devils snapped a 10-minute scoring drought with a layup by Chasie Fry a couple minutes into the third quarter. The Spartans outscored Sharpsville 25-2 during that stretch.
But by then, the damage was done. The Fry layup cut the Spartan lead to 37-13, and the Blue Devils finally started making shots again, but the hosts kept the pressure on for the rest of the quarter. Laurel entered the fourth quarter with a 52-23 lead.
“We needed to keep the game close. It got away from us in that second quarter,” Hubbard said. “The best thing about my group, though, is they don’t quit. They played hard in the second half, which is what we wanted, what we asked of them. I couldn’t be more proud of my team.”
Kimpan led the Blue Devils with 12 points and a game-high eight rebounds. Fry and Lily Palko each scored eight points. Both also had two rebounds and two assists.
Atkins scored a game-high 23 points for the Spartans with four rebounds and four assists. Josie Fortuna added 10 points, and Danielle Pontius and Kendra Ruperto each scored eight.
It was still a season to remember for the Blue Devils.
Sharpsville reached the playoffs with a consolation game victory over Greenville. Friday’s game marked the first time Sharpsville reached the state tournament since 2013.
Midway through the regular season, the potential for a playoff push looked slim. The Blue Devils were 5-9, but they won seven straight before falling to eventual D-10 Class 3A champion Mercyhurst Prep.
Despite it going down as a loss, the late postseason run began with a 48-40 loss to district runner-up Wilmington in Sharpsville.
Six Blue Devils played their last games in Laurel. The seniors are Lynzie Springer, Paige Doyle, Paige Messett, Breanna Hanley, Chasie Fry and Kimpan.
Hubbard said the senior class “bought in” on what he was trying to establish in his first season last year. They also created a “family-type atmosphere” in practice that helped push the program forward.
“It’s going to take some time to really realize what we accomplished this year,” Hubbard said. “We were 5-9 and now we’re in the state playoffs.
“It’s all the credit to the girls. They bought into what we were trying to do every single day. We got better throughout the season, and we got better. I’m very proud of them.”
––––––
PIAA CLASS 3A PLAYOFFS
SHARPSVILLE 9 2 12 8 31
LAUREL 14 18 19 5 57
SHARPSVILLE – Springer 0-0-0-0, C. Fry 3-0-0-8, Kimpan 4-4-4-12, Messett 0-0-0-0, Steiner 1-0-0-2, R. Fry 0-0-0-0, Hasson 0-0-0-0, Palko 3-0-0-8, Hanley 0-0-0-0, Guerrero 0-1-2-1, Ramsey 0-0-0-0, Masters 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: C. Fry 2, Palko 2. Totals: 11-5-6-31.
LAUREL – R. Atkins 9-4-4-23, Pontius 3-1-1-8, T. Atkins 0-0-0-0, Fortuna 4-0-0-10, J. Hill 2-2-2-6, Jellyman 1-0-0-2, Price 0-0-0-0, Ruperto 2-2-2-8, M. Hill 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Fortuna 2, Ruperto 2, Pontius 1, R. Atkins 1. Totals: 21-9-9-51.
