LOS ANGELES – When Penn State hired John Scott Jr. to lead the defensive line in February 2020, Scott’s arrival was about as unconventional as anyone could have imagined.
College athletics and society as a collective grappled with a then-new coronavirus pandemic, and Scott's early days with the program were fragmented before the Big Ten ultimately moved forwarded with a delayed start to an abbreviated 2020 season.
As Penn State prepares to conclude this season in California in the Rose Bowl, Nittany Lions’ defensive lineman credited Scott’s influence on the position group three years into his tenure.
“We love Coach Scott,” Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher said on Friday. “It’s always jokes with him, but at the same time, we understand that when he says it’s time to lock in, we lock him. We have our fun, but at the same time, we get our work done. Coach Scott emphasized that.”
Stingy, resilient and imposing are just a few words that could describe a Nittany Lions’ defensive front that ranks tops in the Big Ten and ninth in the FBS with 37 sacks. According to Mustipher, unity should also be used when describing the Nittany Lions’ defensive front.
Mustipher entered the program in 2018 when former defensive line coach Sean Spencer led the position group. Spencer left Penn State for the same role with the New York Giants, and he now coaches the defensive line at the University of Florida. One of the trademarked characteristics of the defensive line room back then, Mustipher said, was its cohesiveness.
“We were really close as a defensive line when Coach Spencer was here – so close that I didn’t know if I would be able to play on a defensive line that had that type of camaraderie ever again,” he said.
Mustipher said the bond under Scott has been just as strong.
“I tell guys all the time how grateful I am that I came back, that I could just be a part of something so special in that (defensive line) room,” Mustipher said. “I love those guys – I owe them a lot. The way we have each other’s back in that room, not just on the football field, but just in life, it’s amazing to see. And I think that’s why we’re playing so well because we just have that trust and that bond that runs deep.”
Defensive end Adisa Isaac also arrived at Penn State under Spencer. While Isaac lauded Scott’s influence and abilities as a coach, he said he appreciated the way Scott exhibited his concern after Isaac sustained an injury before the 2021 season that forced him to miss the entirety of the year.
“He constantly checked on me while I was in the treatment room because I was in there in the morning, the middle of the day, the night,” Isaac said as he cracked a smile. “He’d just walk in there and check on me, laugh, joke, just keep my spirits high… Making sure that I was upbeat. He just had that confidence in me.”
That sense of regard and appreciation has built a trust that’s not only earned the respect of his players, but in turn, it’s unlocked another level of intensity from them on the field.
“Coach Scott has really been able to build that in the defensive line room,” Mustipher said. “He trusts us and we trust him. So when you get that trust, the sky’s the limit, and we’re able to go out there and fly around and make plays. We’ve just grown so much over the last couple of years with Coach Scott because he’s allowed us to and because he’s grown himself. So I appreciate him for what he’s done.”
Although Manny Diaz has spent just one season with the program, it didn’t take long for him to observe the inner-working of the defensive line room under Scott.
“John really cares about his players,” Diaz said. “He wants to get everything right – he wants his guys to play at a high level. He has the experience of being in the NFL, and I think his guys just respond. The way those guys have played up front, they’ve gotten better and better as the year has gone on.”
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI newspapers.
