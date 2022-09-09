Another early season 300 was rolled when Henry Jackson rolled the 8th 300 game of his career. He accomplished the feat in the Wednesday Night Miller Lite Classic League that competes at 10 Pin Alley. Jackson’s scores were 192, 300, and 189 for 681.
• Some of our local bowlers do leave the area and participate on shots that are not the typical house patterns. Tyrel Rose, former head coach for Team Canada and a 20-year bowling coach at all levels of the game had an interesting article in “Bowling This Month” concerning playing this condition. Let’s paraphrase the article.
When you warm up on medium oil sport patterns, you might discover it plays like a local house shot — with just the right amount of hook and ample hold area in the middle. But you might be surprised to see that change rather quickly.
That usually poses a problem because there is no specific plan for playing a condition that has so much impending change. What Rose’s article attempts to do is give you some ideas on how to play this shot.
The general confusion of lane play usually occurs on medium sport oil patterns. And, it happens to bowlers of every ability. When bowlers see a medium sport pattern that hooks, they go to the inside. When their ball skids too much, they move outside.
That may not be the correct approach to playing this pattern, and it comes down to instincts. Permit me to explain. Longer sport patterns have less friction the shorter patterns, so we usually play them from farther inside than shorter patterns.
The shorter the sport pattern, the more friction we are going to encounter, and the more probable it is that we play further outside. So, why do bowlers do the opposite on medium oil sports patterns? Probably because of our experience on playing house shots.
But a medium oil sport shot is not the same as a medium oil house shot. When you move inside on a freshly oil medium sport shot, your ball will hook more, not less, and you might make some bad decisions, either in physical moves or ball selection.
On fresh oil sport patterns, the more friction you see, the more you should consider moving outside, instead of inside. and on fresh medium short oil patterns that tend to have more oil than you expected, consider a move to the inside.
Please keep in mind, the above approach only relates to a fresh segment of a block. Most of us know that when lanes break down, you will usually find additional oil on the inside where things are more apt to remain fresh. But all of this hinges on how the rest of the bowlers are playing the condition.
So, what type of physical adjustments might you have to make with your game when playing the medium oil sport pattern? Once again, we get the “be influenced by” answer.
Higher friction situations will lean toward the similar changes you would make on shorter patterns, like more ball speed, and not as much axis rotation to begin, and then making changes from that point.
On medium sport patterns that aren’t hooking as much, you could probably go with a little less ball speed and more axis rotation to begin with. But, as far as playing the lane, you still want to make every attempt to stay straight at least for the first part of the block. Once again, that depends on the lane reaction.
But, the best way to begin playing the condition is what most of us simply do. Start with everything you usually do and then make your changes from there.
It’s always a good idea to familiarize yourself with factors like oil ratio, volume, taper, and oil. Let’s begin with ratio.
Once again, we need to follow a general rule on ratio; lower ratios usually indicate that playing straight is best, and in most cases, scores are going to be lower than expected. This same thinking should be applied to medium sport patterns.
The flatter a medium sport pattern is, the more it will hook when you move inside. If you see friction and move inside, a 5:1 pattern might permit you to get away with it. But a 2:1 pattern almost surely won’t.
The less the ration of the pattern, the more possible it is that you will need to control the breakpoint. So, with that in mind, additional forward roll is definitely a good suggestion.
The amount of oil in a medium pattern in one of the issues that influence how much friction you really sense. Higher volume patterns tend to provide more and permit you to play farther inside. But this isn’t the case all the time.
As a note, higher volume patterns are likely to change your ball selections to those that hook more. This will give you an earlier grip on the lanes to battle to oil.
We will continue this discussion next week.
GABE D’ANGELO is a member of the Mercer County Bowling Hall of Fame and Professional Bowlers Writers Association who writes this weekly column for The Herald. He can be reached at guru8942@verizon.net.
