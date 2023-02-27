The District 10 semifinals in boys basketball are Tuesday with six area teams in action.
BOYS BASKETBALL
CLASS 1A
Kennedy Catholic, Jamestown, and Farrell are in action at Westminster College’s Buzz Ridl Gymnasium.
No. 2 seed Kennedy Catholic faces No. 3 seed Jamestown at 6 p.m. while top-seeded Farrell battles No. 4 Rocky Grove at 7:30 p.m.
• Thorsten Hart leads the way for KC (12-9) with 10.8 points-per-game while Cameron Keyser (24.0 ppg.) leads the way for Jamestown. Keyser has compiled 1,536 career points and became the school’s all-time leading scorer this season.
Coach Rick Mancino’s KC squad swept the regular-season Region 1 matchups between the teams. The Golden Eagles won 55-49 in Jamestown on Jan. 31 and closed out the regular season on Feb. 17 with a 66-60 win in Hermitage.
• Region 1 champion and No. 1 seed Farrell (18-4) is led by Nasir O’Kane (12.7 ppg.) and Lamont Samuels (12.3 ppg.).
Rocky Grove (11-12), which is led by D’Andre Whitman (12.3 ppg.) and Quinn Ritchey (10.3 ppg.), advanced to the semifinals by beating Cochranton, 51-48, in overtime on Friday.
The Steelers routed the Orioles in both of their Region 1 games during the regular season. Farrell rolled 76-36 at E.J. McCluskey Gymnasium on Jan. 24 and won 66-38 at The Grove on Feb. 10.
Coach Myron Lowe’s Farrell squad has won eight straight games.
The winners meet in the District 10 championship game on Friday.
CLASS 2A
Coach Joe Venasco’s Region 2 champion and top-seeded Mercer High Mustangs face No. 4 Eisenhower at 6 p.m. at Meadville Area Senior High School.
Mercer (19-4) is on a 12-game winning streak and defeated West Middlesex, 68-33, in the D-10 quarterfinals. The Mustangs’ last loss was against Farrell on Jan. 13.
Jake Mattocks leads the way for Mercer with 15.9 ppg. Mattocks has 1,086 career points.
Eisenhower (14-9) defeated No. 5 Saegertown, 71-65, on Friday in the District 10 quarterfinals.
The other semifinal game is Region 3 champion Cambridge Springs vs. Erie First Christian. That game follows the Mercer game at Meadville’s “House of Thrills.”
CLASS 4A
Hickory and Grove City play at PennWest Edinboro’s McComb Fieldhouse. Grove City faces Harbor Creek at 6:30 p.m. while Hickory battles Warren at 8 p.m.
• No. 2 seed Grove City (14-9) is led by Nathan Greer with 15.1 ppg. and Brett Loughry (13.4 ppg.).
Coach Chris Kwolek’s Eagles defeated Corry, 58-41, last Thursday in the district quarterfinals.
No. 3 seed Harbor Creek (12-11) advanced to the semis by beating No. 6 Sharon, 68-53, in the quarterfinals.
• No. 4 seed Hickory (14-8) is led by Tyson Djakovich (11.1 ppg.), Aidan Enoch (10.5 ppg.), and Rylan Dye (9.5 ppg.).
Coach Chris Mele’s Hornets, who have won five straight games, ousted No. 5 seed Gen. McLane, 61-54, in the D-10 quarterfinals last week.
Top-seeded Warren (16-7) is powered by Tommy Nyqist (12.2 ppg.), Brady Berdine (12.0 ppg.), and Parks Ordiway (11.8 ppg.).
Warren had its hands full in the D-10 quarterfinals against No. 8 Slippery Rock. The Dragons pulled out an 88-83 win in triple-overtime.
The winners meet on Friday for the D-10 title.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
The D-10 semifinals in girls hoops is Wednesday with five area teams still alive.
CLASS 2A
Top-seeded and Region 1 champion Kennedy Catholic (19-4) squares off against No. 4 Lakeview (17-6) at 6 p.m. at Sharon High’s Tiger Gymnasium.
Coach Justin Magestro’s Golden Eagles has won 17 straight games with the last loss coming against D-7 Class 6A Norwin on Dec. 22.
KC is led by sophomore Layke Fields (19.2 ppg.) and freshman Bella Magestro (12.0). Fields was an All-State selection as freshman last season.
The Golden Eagles routed No. 8 Eisenhower, 85-16, in the District 10 semifinals on Saturday.
Coach Gary Burke’s Lakeview High Sailors are on a four-game winning streak and are led by Emma Marsteller (12.8 ppg.) and Kendra Seddon (9.2 ppg.).
The Sailors ousted No. 5 Union City, 50-21, in the D-10 quarterfinals.
KC swept Lakeview in the regular-season Region 1 games between the teams. The Golden Eagles won in Hermitage, 67-34, on Jan. 9 and 49-17 in Stoneboro on Feb. 6.
The other semifinal game on Wednesday is Region 2 champ and No. 2 seed Maplewood vs. No. 3 Cambridge Springs at 7:30 p.m. at Meadville High.
The girls championship games are on Saturday.
CLASS 3A
No. 5 Sharpsville faces top-seeded Mercyhurst Prep at 7 p.m. at Fairview High School while its round three between Wilmington and Greenville at 7:30 p.m. at Sharon High School.
• Coach Rob Hubbard’s No. 5 seed Sharpsville Blue Devils (13-10) have won seven straight games heading into the semis.
Sharpsville is led by Chasie Fry (12.4 ppg.), Tori Kimpan (9.0 ppg.), and Lily Palko (8.6 ppg.).
The Devils captured the program’s first playoff win in four years on Saturday with a 37-30 win over No. 4 Northwestern in the D-10 quarterfinals on Saturday.
Mercyhurst Prep defeated Sharpsville, 53-25, in the first round of the playoffs last season.
The Region 3 champion Lakers, who had a bye into the semifinals, are led by 1,000-point scorer Olivia Kulyk (19.4 ppg.) and Lillirose Lang (10.2 ppg.).
• Sharon High’s Tiger Gymnasium will be electric on Wednesday with KC-Lakeview followed by Region 4 champ Wilmington and Greenville meeting for the third time this season.
Coach Mike Jeckavitch’s No. 2 Greyhounds (20-3) are led by sophomore standout Lia Krarup (20.5 ppg.), Reese Bruckner (6.7), Annalee Gardner (5.9), and Sarah Dieter (5.6).
The two teams split the Region 4 regular-season games this year. The Trojans won, 44-41, in New Wilmington on Jan. 23 while the Hounds grabbed the R4 title with a 41-35 win in Greenville on Feb. 16.
The Hounds, who have won seven straight games, rolled past No. 7 Seneca, 45-29, in the District 10 quarterfinals on Saturday.
Coach Samantha Faler’s Greenville High Trojans are led by Grace Cano (12.8 ppg.), Josie Lewis (11.7), and Anna Harpst (10.3). Lewis has compiled 1,007 career points and Cano has 900.
The injury bug has hit the defending D-10 Class 3A champion Trojans this season as Harpst missed four games with an ankle injury and Sarah Mallek and Reese Schaller suffered season-ending injuries.
Greenville defeated No. 6 North East, 43-29, on Saturday in the district semifinals.
––––––
OHSAA DIV. III PLAYOFFS
Coach Shawn Hammond’s No. 9 seed Brookfield High boys basketball team faces No. 11 South Range (14-9) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Warren G. Harding High School in the Canton Regional/Warren District semifinals.
Brookfield (18-5) is led by Matteo Fortuna (19.0 ppg.), Isaiah Jones (16.8), and Donovan Pawlowski (16.4). Jones also averages double digits in rebounding.
Brookfield beat No. 22 Ravenna Southeast, 62-48, in the sectional finals last week.
No. 1 Cleveland Heights Lutheran East routed No. 14 Columbiana, 100-42, in the other semifinal game on Monday night.
The championship game is at 7 p.m. Friday.
