CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Keegan Bradley shot a 6-under 64 on Saturday to break the tournament 54-hole scoring record at 21 under in the Travelers Championship, while Rickie Fowler had the second 60 of the week at TPC River Highlands.
The previous three-round mark was 18 under, set by Brendan Todd on an empty course during the height of the pandemic in 2020. The four-round tournament record is 22 under, set by Kenny Perry in 2009.
Bradley missed a 20-foot putt on 18 that would have tied the PGA Tour's 54-hole mark of 188 set by Steve Stricker in the 2010 John Deere Classic and matched by Justin Thomas in the 2017 Sony Open. Bradley opened with rounds of 62 and 63.
“I've wanted to win this tournament forever,” said Bradley, a Vermont native who also lived in Massachusetts and was playing in front of a large contingent of family and friends. “So, the feeling of wanting to push and win is something I need to fight against and just let myself go out and play.”
Chez Reavie was a shot back after a 63. He led for much of the back nine, but made a bogey on the par-3 16th, while Bradley hit his tee shot to 6 feet and converted the birdie putt for a three-stroke swing. Bradley finished second to Reavie in the 2019 Travelers.
"I had a big lead and then Keegan made a bunch of birdies throughout the beginning and middle part of the round to make it really close," Reavie said. "Tomorrow is going to be the opposite. It’s going to be a shootout."
Fowler just missed the 13th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history. After failing to convert from just off the green on his final hole, wound up tied for fourth at 15 under in the event where Jim Furyk shot a tour-record 58 in 2016.
“I hit a decent chip, just hit it a little soft,” Fowler said. “A tap in for 60 is never a bad thing. It’s better than a 61.”
Fowler was a shot behind Patrick Cantlay, who had a bogey-free 61 that included five birdies on his final seven holes. Cantlay was the first player to shoot a 60 on this course, doing it as a 19-year-old amateur in 2011.
“The scoring on this golf course is usually on the back nine in that middle stretch,” he said. “I played the front nine 4 under. If you can get the front nine you can shoot a real low one, so tomorrow with the scores low I imagine it’ll take another low one.”
Denny McCarthy opened with a 60 on Thursday and shared the second-round lead with Bradley at a tournament-record 125.
McCarthy fell back early Saturday, making three bogeys on the front nine for a 37. He shot 70, leaving him tied with Fowler and Adam Scott (65).
An almost half inch of rain delayed the start to the round until 11 a.m., with players going off in threesomes on both front and back nine. But it also kept the greens soft and the scoring low.
Fowler, who shot the first 62 in U.S. Open history last week, had seven birdies on his first 11 holes on Saturday.
He was at 7 under on the par-5 sixth hole when he hit a little chip shot from 60 feet that bounced onto the green and rolled straight into the hole for an eagle.
Thomas also put himself in contention Saturday with a 62, leaving him in a group at 14 under.
“I’ve felt very close for a while, just have had literally nothing to show for it,” Thomas said. “And you never know. I’m one round away tomorrow from kind of completely changing my focus and outlook on the year and the rest of the year.”
Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler shot a 63 and was also in that group.
U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark had a 67 to get to 8 under.
------
Travelers Championship Scores
At TPC River Highlands
Cromwell, Conn.
Purse: $20 million
Yardage: 6,852; Par: 70
3rd Round
Keegan Bradley 62-63-64—189
Chez Reavie 64-63-63—190
Patrick Cantlay 65-68-61—194
Rickie Fowler 70-65-60—195
Denny McCarthy 60-65-70—195
Adam Scott 62-68-65—195
Brian Harman 66-66-64—196
Min Woo Lee 66-65-65—196
Scottie Scheffler 63-70-63—196
Alex Smalley 70-62-64—196
Justin Thomas 70-64-62—196
Ludvig Aberg 67-65-65—197
Corey Conners 67-65-65—197
Lucas Herbert 67-64-66—197
Zac Blair 65-65-68—198
Hideki Matsuyama 69-64-65—198
Rory McIlroy 68-64-66—198
Sungjae Im 65-67-67—199
Michael Kim 68-65-66—199
Xander Schauffele 68-64-67—199
Greyson Sigg 66-66-67—199
Callum Tarren 67-69-63—199
Austin Eckroat 67-65-68—200
Doug Ghim 69-64-67—200
Carson Young 69-66-65—200
Jason Day 71-64-66—201
Tony Finau 69-66-66—201
Emiliano Grillo 67-65-69—201
Chesson Hadley 66-65-70—201
Nick Hardy 69-67-65—201
Ryan Palmer 68-67-66—201
Aaron Rai 67-66-68—201
Wyndham Clark 68-67-67—202
Eric Cole 64-65-73—202
Viktor Hovland 67-65-70—202
Shane Lowry 64-69-69—202
Chad Ramey 66-70-66—202
Kyle Reifers 69-65-68—202
Sahith Theegala 66-70-66—202
Gary Woodland 69-65-68—202
Russell Henley 69-65-69—203
Tom Hoge 68-67-68—203
Stephan Jaeger 66-68-69—203
Zach Johnson 68-66-69—203
Luke List 66-70-67—203
Kevin Yu 65-67-71—203
Matt Fitzpatrick 67-67-70—204
Kelly Kraft 65-71-68—204
Ben Martin 67-68-69—204
Andrew Putnam 67-68-69—204
Sepp Straka 69-67-68—204
Kevin Tway 68-66-70—204
Zecheng Dou 72-63-70—205
Harris English 69-66-70—205
Harry Hall 70-66-69—205
Tom Kim 69-64-72—205
David Lipsky 68-67-70—205
Webb Simpson 70-66-69—205
Cameron Davis 65-70-71—206
Russell Knox 68-68-70—206
Brett Stegmaier 68-67-71—206
Justin Suh 68-66-72—206
Andrew Svoboda 68-65-73—206
Davis Riley 70-63-74—207
Cameron Young 67-69-72—208
Andrew Landry 67-68-75—210
Ryan Blaum 71-65-76—212
