CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Keegan Bradley and Denny McCarthy shared the Travelers Championship lead Friday at a tournament-record 15-under 125.
McCarthy followed his first-round 60 with a 65 in the morning at TPC River Highlands. A few hours later, Bradley shot a 63 to go with his opening 62.
Chez Reavie, the 2019 winner, was two strokes back after a 63. Eric Cole had a 65 to get to 11 under.
McCarthy and Bradley broke the 36-hole mark of 14 under set by Justin Rose in 2010 and matched last year by Xander Schauffele in his run to the title.
“It’s nice, but golf tournaments aren’t 36 holes unfortunately,” McCarthy said. “I know there’s still a lot of golf left and I’m playing some really nice golf, so I’m looking forward to having fun this weekend.”
The 30-year-old from Maryland started slowly, bogeying the second hole. But that was the only blemish on a round that included six birdies, five on the back nine.
McCarthy, who lost in a playoff at the Memorial this month, is trying to become the 18th player to pick up his first PGA Tour victory in Connecticut. Ken Duke was the last in 2013.
Bradley also had a blistering back nine, making five birdies in a row between the 12th and 16th holes. He had just under 174 feet of made putts and after every big make, he held his putter in front of him with two fingers and bowed before handing it to his caddie.
“We just pay our respects,” said the Vermont player, who holed about a 60-footer on No. 3 for his first birdie. “If the putter is working, we'll do whatever just to keep it going. We just bow and say, ‘Thank you.’”
Cole is the son of former tour players Laura Baugh and Bobby Cole. His father played River Highlands just once professionally, finishing 50th in 1987, but his son didn’t get to see that.
“I was born in ’88, so it would’ve been before me,” the younger Cole said.
Rory McIlroy was tied for 10th at 8 under after a 64. He had a double bogey on the par-3 eighth, the hole he aced Thursday for his first hole-in-one on the PGA Tour. This time, McIlroy put his tee shot in the water.
“I hit a pretty good shot, I just misjudged the wind a little bit and it came up short in the one place you couldn’t miss today,” he said. “But, other than that, it was a really good round of golf.”
McIlroy got a break on his last hole when his tee shot landed on a cable trench behind a tree on the ninth hole. He was given relief by a tournament official, but hit a limb on his approach shot, which still landed just short of the green, where he managed to get up and down for par.
Schauffele also was 8 under after a 64. Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler reached 7 under with a 70.
Wyndham Clark, the U.S. Open champion Sunday in Los Angeles who arrived here Wednesday, had a 67 to get to 5 under. He spent the first part of the week in New York, appearing on numerous talk shows.
A light rain left the greens soft, helping keep the scores low. The cut line was at 4 under, with Masters champion Jon Rahm dropping out with round of 67 and 71.
On Saturday, with heavy rain expected in the morning, the players will start at 10:45 a.m. in threesomes off both Nos. 1 and 10.
––––––
At TPC River Highlands
Cromwell, Conn.
Purse: $20 million
Yardage: 6,852; Par: 70
2nd Round
Keegan Bradley62-63—125
Denny McCarthy60-65—125
Chez Reavie64-63—127
Eric Cole64-65—129
Zac Blair65-65—130
Adam Scott62-68—130
Chesson Hadley66-65—131
Lucas Herbert67-64—131
Min Woo Lee66-65—131
Ludvig Aberg67-65—132
Corey Conners67-65—132
Austin Eckroat67-65—132
Emiliano Grillo67-65—132
Brian Harman66-66—132
Viktor Hovland67-65—132
Sungjae Im65-67—132
Rory McIlroy68-64—132
Xander Schauffele68-64—132
Greyson Sigg66-66—132
Alex Smalley70-62—132
Kevin Yu65-67—132
Patrick Cantlay65-68—133
Doug Ghim69-64—133
Tom Kim69-64—133
Michael Kim68-65—133
Shane Lowry64-69—133
Hideki Matsuyama69-64—133
Aaron Rai67-66—133
Davis Riley70-63—133
Scottie Scheffler63-70—133
Andrew Svoboda68-65—133
Matt Fitzpatrick67-67—134
Russell Henley69-65—134
Stephan Jaeger66-68—134
Zach Johnson68-66—134
Kyle Reifers69-65—134
Justin Suh68-66—134
Justin Thomas70-64—134
Kevin Tway68-66—134
Gary Woodland69-65—134
Wyndham Clark68-67—135
Cameron Davis65-70—135
Jason Day71-64—135
Zecheng Dou72-63—135
Harris English69-66—135
Tony Finau69-66—135
Rickie Fowler70-65—135
Tom Hoge68-67—135
Andrew Landry67-68—135
David Lipsky68-67—135
Ben Martin67-68—135
Ryan Palmer68-67—135
Andrew Putnam67-68—135
Brett Stegmaier68-67—135
Carson Young69-66—135
Ryan Blaum71-65—136
Harry Hall70-66—136
Nick Hardy69-67—136
Russell Knox68-68—136
Kelly Kraft65-71—136
Luke List66-70—136
Chad Ramey66-70—136
Webb Simpson70-66—136
Sepp Straka69-67—136
Callum Tarren67-69—136
Sahith Theegala66-70—136
Cameron Young67-69—136
Scott Piercy72-WD
Mackenzie Hughes76-WD
