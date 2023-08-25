PITTSBURGH — Pitt’s defensive linemen set goals for the number of sacks they want to have individually and as a unit.
The Panthers’ defensive backs set goals regarding interceptions.
The linebacking corps has one big goal.
“Create havoc in the backfield — that’s our main goal,” Solomon DeShields said following a recent training camp session.
The New Jersey native is likely to be the team’s starting “money” linebacker this year after spending the past two seasons as a reserve. DeShields posted solid numbers in 2022 – 19 tackles, five stops for loss, four sacks, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
Despite those numbers, DeShields is still working on his pass rush game.
“Just learning more moves,” DeShields said. “Last year, I was doing those moves, going off the edge, just trying to use my speed. Now, I’m trying to use more power moves, spin moves, taking a risk and going inside more.”
The other outside linebacker position, the “star” linebacker, will be manned by Bangally Kamara, who started 11 games at the position in 2022. The 6-foot-2 native of Akron, Ohio, is listed at 220 pounds, but says he’s closer to 230 now.
“I felt like putting on some weight would make me more powerful,” Kamara said.
Kamara is the team’s leading returning tackler from 2022 when he posted 49 tackles. He had three TFLs, one sack, one interception and seven pass breakups – the most pass breakups by any non-secondary player.
While DeShields and Kamara seem set at the money and star positions, respectively, they can each play both outside linebacker spots. Kamara was a reserve money linebacker in 2021 and DeShields was listed behind Kamara at star linebacker on the depth chart for much of 2022.
“Our outside ’backers are interchangeable,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said.
Shayne Simon, who transferred from Notre Dame ahead of 2022 season and started 12 games at money linebacker before starting at mike in the Sun Bowl, now looks set to be the starting mike linebacker this season and says having the experience in the Sun Bowl helped acclimate him to the position.
“I think playing in a game definitely heightens your comfortability,” Simon said. “After getting a game under your belt, it feels a little easier.
“It’s a confidence-builder. It wasn’t perfect, but I think it helps you kind of see right and wrong and what you do well and try to improve on those things.”
Redshirt senior Brandon George served as the top reserve mike linebacker in 2022 and, like Simon, can also play outside linebacker.
Narduzzi has had good things to say about redshirt freshman Kyle Louis, who can play both star and money positions.
True freshman Braylan Lovelace will be part of the linebacker rotation this fall after bulking up since spring camp. Narduzzi has also spoken well of two other freshman linebackers in Jordan Bass and Rasheem Biles, saying both are intriguing because of their athletic ability and their ability to make plays.
“Jordan Bass is still learning, but you can watch him burst and run and you’re like, ‘Holy cow, he’s going to be really good,’ ” Narduzzi said.
Narduzzi wouldn’t commit to Bass or Biles playing this year, saying it was “to be determined.”
Scholarship linebackers: Shayne Simon (super senior), Brandon George (redshirt senior), Bangally Kamara (senior), Solomon DeShields (redshirt junior), Aydin Henningham (redshirt junior), Nick Lapi (redshirt sophomore), Kyle Louis (redshirt freshman), Jordan Bass (freshman), Rasheem Biles (freshman), Braylan Lovelace (freshman).
