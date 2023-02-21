OGOREUC TAKES SILVER AT JUNIOR OLYMPIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
Grove City student Jack Ogoreuc recently competed in the USA Shooting PA Junior Olympic Championships.
He won the silver medal in Air Rifle with a score of 586-39, which automatically qualified him for the National Championships to be held at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo., in April.
Ogoreuc also won the Bronze Medal in Three-Position Smallbore with a score of 566-25.
SENATOR MARTIN, REP. FLOOD CELEBRATE GIRLS WRESTLING
HARRISBURG – Elected officials and advocates celebrated the creation of the 100th girls wrestling program in Pennsylvania with a press conference in Harrisburg.
The 100-school mark will allow the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) to sanction the sport statewide.
“Girls wrestling has grown immensely in popularity throughout the country, and it is encouraging to see the tremendous evolution in the number of programs created in every corner of the state over the past several years,” Senator Scott Martin (R-13) said in a press release. “I am thankful that so many schools are now giving girls the opportunity to compete and have PIAA-sanctioned championship events in the near future.”
“I was honored to be a part of this incredible achievement in women’s sports,” Representative Ann Flood (R-138) said. “While wrestling is traditionally a male dominated sport, the rise of girl’s high school wrestling is breaking down barriers and creating new opportunities for female athletes. Today we celebrated the creation of the 100th girls wrestling program in Pennsylvania. I was honored to be a part of this and I look forward to seeing all young women in Pennsylvania that choose to wrestle succeed.”
According to the National Wrestling Coaches Association, at the end of 2021, 31 schools in Pennsylvania had established girls wrestling programs. That number boomed in 2022 as 58 teams were created that year alone.
“We have momentum. We have energy. Let’s not stop at 100 programs,” PIAA Executive Director Robert A. Lombardi said. “We need more female coaches, officials and administrators. We want this sport to continue to grow and stand the test of time.”
Martin and Flood credited the non-profit group SanctionPA for supporting the rapid growth of girls wrestling through advocacy efforts, educational resources, promotional materials, and collaboration with schools.
