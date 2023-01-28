BROOKFIELD - Demi Watson rifled in 27 points on Saturday to lead Liberty (6-4, 9-7) to a 53-49 win over Brookfield (8-3, 13-4) in a Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Blue Tier Division clash.
Brookfield trailed 10-5 at the end of the opening quarter and cut the lead to 21-20 at halftime. The Leopards went up 36-29 after three quarters of play and held on for the win. Brookfield outscored Liberty 20-17 over the final eight minutes.
Aaliyah Foster added 14 points for Liberty.
MiKenzie Jumper drained four treys en route to 14 points for Brookfield, Sophia Hook scored 10 points, and Cailey Wellman contributed nine points and 11 rebounds. Hook also dished out six assists and Katie Gibson had four steals.
Brookfield and Liberty split the regular season series. The Warriors won at Liberty, 52-42, on Jan. 19.
WRESTLING
District 10 released the brackets on Saturday for the D-10 Team Championships.
The Class 2A competition begins on Wednesday with first-round matches.
Commodore Perry, Greenville, Ft. LeBoeuf, Reynolds have byes into the quarterfinals.
At 7 p.m. Wednesday, Grove City visits Saegertown and Sharpsville visits Titusville. The other matches are Northwestern at Corry and North East at Gen. McLane.
The quarterfinals, semifinals, and championship match is Saturday at Sharon High's Tiger Gymnasium.
The Class 3A semifinals and finals are Thursday at the Hagerty Family Events Center in Erie.
The semis are at 5 p.m. as Hickory faces Cathedral Prep and McDowell battles Meadville. The championship match is slated for 6:30 p.m.
––––––
LIBERTY 10 11 15 17 53
BROOKFIELD 5 15 9 20 49
LIBERTY – Thomas 2-0-0-5, Parker 1-0-0-3, Foster 5-4-4-14, Watson 9-7-8-27, Beckett 2-0-0-4, Benjamin 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Watson 2, Thomas 1, Parker 1. Totals: 19-11-12-53.
BROOKFIELD – Wellman 3-2-3-9, My.Jumper 2-0-0-5, Hook 4-1-2-10, Gibson 3-0-0-9, DeJoy 1-0-0-2, Mi.Jumper 5-0-0-14. 3-pt. goals: Mi.Jumper 4, Gibson 3, Wellman 1, My.Jumper 1, Hook 1. Totals: 19-3-5-49.
JV: No score reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.