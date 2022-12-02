BROOKFIELD — The Brookfield girls basketball team (2-1) suffered its first loss of the season on Thursday with a 45-35 loss at home against Springfield Local.
The Tigers jumped out to a 13-8 lead in the opening quarter and led 20-16 at the break. Springfield Local then outscored the Warriors 13-5 in the third quarter to pull away.
Jacey Mullen led the Tigers with 15 points, Jameka Brungard scored 13, and Madison Lesnak added nine points.
Cailey Wellman led the way for Brookfield with a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double. Sophia Hook added eight points and dished out five assists, MiKenzie Jumper scored seven, and Katie Logan contributed two points and five steals.
Brookfield opened the season with wins over Cortland-Lakeview and Waterloo.
Brookfield opens Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Grey Tier Division play at Campbell Memorial on Dec. 8.
––––––
SPRINGFIELD LOCAL 13 7 13 12 45
BROOKFIELD 8 8 5 14 35
SPRINGFIELD LOCAL — Tuscano 1-1-2-3, Lesnak 3-2-5-9, J.Mullen 6-2-2-15, Vecchione 2-0-0-5, Brungard 6-1-4-15. 3-pt. goals: Brungard 2, Lesnak 1, J.Mullen 1, Vecchione 1. Totals: 18-6-13-45.
BROOKFIELD — Wellman 4-4-6-12, Logan 1-0-0-2, Hook 2-2-2-8, Gibson 2-0-0-6, Mi.Jumper 3-0-0-7. 3-pt. goals: Hook 2, Gibson 2, Jumper 1. Totals: 12-6-8-35.
JV: No score reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.