The Brookfield High girls basketball team went 9-5 in Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference play last season and finished 18-7 overall. The Warriors lost to Liberty, 52-39, in the Div. III Struthers district championship game.
Heading into that game, Liberty was 21-1 with the one loss coming against Brookfield (53-46).
Graduation losses from the Warriors were Audrey Reardon (9.9 ppg., 5.3 rpg.), who is now playing at Penn State Shenango, Anna Reichart, and Reese Nale. Reardon was a First Team MVAC selection while Reichart was a Second Team selection.
Ken Forsythe returns for his fifth season as head coach of the Warriors, who have only had one losing season over the last nine years.
“I was mostly happy with how we finished last year,” said Forsythe. “There were probably games we should’ve won, but overall I was pleased. We had a golden opportunity against Liberty, but we just came up short.”
Brookfield will be led by senior star Sophia Hook, who has compiled 1,094 career points and was a First Team MVAC selection last year and earned “Special Mention” on the Div. III All-State Team. Hook averaged 15.2 ppg. and 10.2 rbg. last season (16 double-doubles).
Hook’s senior teammates are Katie Gibson, Katie Logan, Abby DeJoy, MiKenzie Jumper, and Madeline Pisarchik.
“Sophia is one of the better players in the area and I’m expecting a lot out of her. She put a lot of time in over the summer to improve her game and her teammates got better too. I’m counting on big things from all of them.
“Katie Logan is back to being fully healthy and MiKenzie and Katie Gibson put in time this summer shooting the ball and that will help us out. Abby’s play has really come along and she looks great. Madeline will come off the bench and help us out.”
Juniors are Cailey Wellman and Jasmine Hubbard. Wellman averaged 8.5 ppg. and 9.4 rpg. last year and was named a Second Team MVAC selection.
“Cailey started most of the season for us last year,” said Forsythe. “I’m expecting her to do some big things. Hopefully she’ll keep improving and that will help us out tremendously. Jasmine is one of our bigger girls (5-foot-10) and she’ll help us out underneath with rebounds.”
Madisyn Fisher and Mya Jumper return are also back. They are sophomores and are joined by classmate Delaney Schultz.
“Mya is probably in our rotation too, she’s coming along and taking some big steps and we hope she continues to make those strides,” said Forsythe.
Freshmen are MaRae Craig, Alex Lapikas, Brooke Montgomery, and Noelys Caraballo.
Forsythe sees Liberty as the favorite in the MVAC Grey Tier Division, but expects a battle every night.
“The defending conference champs are always the favorite, but Garfield has improved, Crestview is young but they are well-coached, and Champion, LaBrae, and Newton Falls are always tough.
“It’s really a roll of the dice every game because every team is so competitive and well-coached.”
Brookfield tips off the season Tuesday when it hosts Cortland-Lakeview. The Warriors open their MVAC Grey Tier slate on Dec. 8 at Campbell Memorial.
Forsythe’s varsity assistant coach is Chris Fahndrich and Jordan Harbison is an assistant. Matt Smoot coaches the junior varsity team. Andrea Grimm is the 8th-grade coach and Rebecca Litz is the 7th-grade coach. Litz played for Forsythe at Brookfield and then played hoops at Thiel College.
BROOKFIELD SCHEDULE
Nov. 22 - Cortland-Lakeview; 28 - at Waterloo; Dec. 1 - Springfield Local; 8 - at Campbell Memorial; 10 - at Columbiana; 12 - Liberty; 15 - at Crestview; 19 - at LaBrae; 22 - at Mathews; Jan. 2 - Champion; 5 - at Newton Falls; 9 - Garfield; 12 - Campbell Memorial; 14 - at Mineral Ridge; 19 - at Liberty; 23 - Crestview; 26 - LaBrae; 30 - at Champion; Feb. 2 - Newton Falls; 6 - at Garfield; 9 - at Py Valley; 11 - South Range (-denotes MVAC Grey Tier Division game).
