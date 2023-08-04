HOWLAND, Ohio — The first few tournaments serve a purpose for the Brookfield boys golf team. Warriors head coach Jason Warrender wants his team ready for the start of Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference play.
And on Friday, the Warriors opened play against a field of larger schools at the Howland Invitational. They came in seventh with a team score of 363 at Old Avalon Golf Course in Howland.
Hunter Warrender was the top Warrior, finishing with an 18-hole score of 85. Bradyn Coleman shot a 91, Cody Davidson carded a 92 and Braydon DeMaria had a 47. Aeryn Berena was the scratch with a 107.
“I’m really happy with those scores,” Jason Warrender said. “I got everybody back from last year. We don’t have a lot of experience. I got three of those kids that never played in a match before. Everybody probably exceeded or was right where I wanted them to be.”
Canfield and Howland both split their team into two units. Canfield was red and black, while Howland was “A” and “B.”
Canfield Black won the boys match with a 310. Aurora was second at 316, Gilmour Academy and Independence were tied for third with 323, Canfield Red was fifth at 332, Howland “A” came in sixth at 347, Howland “B” combined for 366 for eighth, Girard (Ohio) was ninth with a 431 and Alliance rounded out the boys side at 10th with a 440.
Hunter Warrender got things going early with a birdie, but his group collectively was challenged by “The Loop,” the nickname for holes 11-15.
That portion of the course is considered the most difficult.
“Sometimes you gotta put that psychology hat on, try and talk them through the rounds,” Jason Warrender said. “He’s calmed down a little bit. He’s a baseball player, pitcher, so we always revert back to that. You gotta stay calm, get yourself through, and he bounced back pretty good.”
The Brookfield head coach was impressed with Coleman, the Warriors fourth golfer. Coleman only has one year of golf under his belt, so the improved score in the first match of the year was a positive sign.
“To come out and shoot a 91, that’s his career best by probably 20 strokes,” Jason Warrender said. “Super ecstatic with that. He’s put a lot of time into trying to get better.”
Jason Warrender believes his team has a shot to make some noise in the MVAC this season. That’s why he wants his boys going against larger programs such as Canfield, Howland and Aurora.
The Warriors have a busy second week of the season.
They will begin with the Mineral Ridge Invitational on Monday, on Tuesday they’ll play at Garfield’s event at Sugar Bush Golf Course, then there’s the Brookfield Invitational on Wednesday before opening league play against Champion on Thursday.
“Last year, we finished 6-6 in our league, and that’s what it’s about for us – trying to get a league championship. Try to get into the next round of the state playoffs,” Jason Warrender said.
