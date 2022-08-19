YOUNGSTOWN — Randy Clark and the Brookfield football team knew the first two games of their season weren’t going to be easy. The Warriors started the season on Thursday night and began that challenging stretch.
Brookfield fell in its season opener, 52-14, to Ursuline at Youngstown State University’s Stambaugh Stadium.
Warriors quarterback Donovan Pawlowski completed 5 of 14 throws for 101 yards and two interceptions. He also had team highs with 49 yards rushing on 19 attempts. Backup quarterback Owen Shingledecker completed 3 of 4 attempts for 29 yards after being inserted in the final half of the fourth quarter.
Aiden Jones had 42 yards rushing on six carries with a touchdown, and Christian Davis added 40 yards on eight carries.
Isaiah Jones caught four passes for 70 yards. Brett Carsone had a 31-yard reception, Bryan Reardon hauled in two passes for 23 yards and Mark Randall caught a 6-yard pass.
The Warriors (0-1) fell behind 14-0 after Irish quarterback Jack Ericson found Will Burney for a 17-yard touchdown pass with 6:12 left in the first quarter. But after a sluggish start, the Brookfield offense found some life.
Pawlowski connected with receiver Isaiah Jones twice on the following drive — the first was a 15-yard reception and the other went for 37 yards.
The two big plays put the Warriors deep inside Irish territory, and Pawlowski capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.
However, things quickly took a turn for the worse.
The Irish (1-0) capped off a three-play drive on a 3-yard touchdown run by lineman Michael Branch to push their lead to 21-7 with over a minute left in the opening quarter.
On the kickoff, the ball landed midway down the field toward the Warriors’ sideline. Burney came up with the ball, and Ursuline capitalized with a 33-yard field goal from James McGlone.
“It took a little bit of momentum out of our sails when we were starting to get a little bit of momentum,” Clark said.
On the Warriors’ next possession, the offense drove down the field but the drive was cut short after Pawlowski was intercepted by Landon Charles at the Irish 10-yard line.
From there, the Warriors had a hard time maintaining consistency on offense and the defense couldn’t keep up with the speed of the Irish.
Ursuline led 38-7 at halftime and forced the running clock after Jarrell Galloway returned Pawlowski’s second interception 35 yards for a score.
The Warriors scored early in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 45-14. Aiden Jones turned the corner on the right side and found some running room down the sideline for a 13-yard touchdown run. But after that possession, Clark pulled the starters and put in the second string.
“They wore us out a little bit in the first half with that quick offense,” Clark said. “Forty guys. It’s hard to substitute and keep fresh guys in there when we got 40 guys.”
The schedule won’t get any easier for the Warriors. They will travel to Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference rival Springfield for Week 2. The 2021 Division VI runner-ups lost to South Range in Beaver Township 37-7 on Thursday night.
“The wheels fell off after they went up 24-7,” Clark said. “It is what it is. We’ll go back to work. We got nine more left, and we’ll start next week with a good one there.”
––––––
BROOKFIELD 7 0 0 7 14
URSULINE 21 17 7 7 52
Scoring plays
U — Ericson, 21 run (kick failed)
U — Burney, 16 pass from Ericson (2-pt good)
B — Pawlowski, 1 run (Saloom kick)
U — Branch, 3 run (McGone good)
U — McGone, 33 FG
U — Lynch, 9 run (McGone kick)
U — Ericson, 3 run (McGone kick)
U — Ferrell, 37 interception return (McGone kick)
B — A.Jones 12 run (Saloom kick)
U — Balog, 72 run (McGone kick)
Team stats
BROOKFIELD URSULINE
N/A First downs N/A
131 Rushing yards 231
130 Passing yards 178
19-8-2 Att-comp-int 14-10-0
261 Total yards 409
0-0 Fumbles-lost 0-0
4 Penalties 8
Individual stats
Rushing: BROOKFIELD — Pawlowski 19-49, A.Jones 6-42, Davis 8-40; URSULINE — Lynch 13-106, Balog 2-70, Ericson 6-55, Branch 1-3.
Passing: BROOKFIELD — Pawlowski 14-5-2-101, Shingledecker 4-3-0-29; URSULINE — Ericson 13-9-0-178, Ferrell 1-1-0-3, .
Receiving: BROOKFIELD — I.Jones 4-70, Carsone 1-31, Reardon 2-23, Randall 1-6; URSULINE — Ferrell 3-102, Burney 3-51, Manning 2-37, Lynch 1-8, Ericson 1-(-3).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.