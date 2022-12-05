Several Brookfield High football standouts received All-State recognition in Division VI. The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the Division VI and Division VII honorees Monday.
Donovan Pawlowski was the highest-honored Warrior. The Brookfield quarterback was named to the Ohio second-team offense.
Isaiah Jones was named to the third team as a receiver. Offensive lineman Connor Heater, linebackers AJ Bartolin and Kaiden Kirila and defensive back Brett Carsone received Honorable Mention.
“Donovan is raking up the accolades including Trumbull County Player of the Year,” said Brookfield head coach Randy Clark. It’s well deserved. He’s a hard-working guy.
“We have a lot of kids getting awards and that is a great thing for the program and for the school.”
Brookfield captured the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Grey Tier Division title this season with a 7-0 record and finished 10-2 overall.
The Warriors routed Pymatuning Valley, 48-16, in the opening round of the OHSAA Div. VI Region 21 playoffs and fell to Dalton (26-3) in the quarterfinals.
