Brookfield (Laddie’s) poses for a photo after beating Champion (Farmers Insurance), 15-14, in the championship game of the Tri-T PONY 13/14U Baseball League at Brookfield Twp. Park on July 14. Front row, left to right: Brandon Evan, Peter Odell, Devin Reardon, and Jacob Johns. Back row: Brayden Coleman, Judah DeJoy, Hunter Warrender, head coach Jason Warrender, Braydon DeMaria, Josh Rankin, Jacob Hill, Rico Smith Jr., Brady Tarpenning, Cruz Torres, team helper Blake Coleman, and assistant coaches Joe Coleman and Randy Reardon.

 Contributed

Brookfield (Laddie’s) defeated Champion (Farmers Insurance), 15-14, in the championship game of the Tri-T PONY 13/14U Baseball League at Brookfield Twp. Park on July 14.

The Warriors won the regular-season title and went on to sweep the playoffs to earn the crown.

Players are: Brandon Evan, Peter Odell, Devin Reardon, Jacob Johns, Brayden Coleman, Judah DeJoy, Hunter Warrender, Braydon DeMaria, Josh Rankin, Jacob Hill, Rico Smith Jr., Brady Tarpenning, and Cruz Torres.

Head coach is Jason Warrender. Assistant coaches are Joe Coleman and Randy Reardon. Team helper is Blake Coleman.

