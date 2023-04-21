NEW WILMINGTON — The final out was recorded on a flyball to center. Madison Brown walked out of the circle and joined her team in left field.
No one wanted to say anything until it was official.
Brown pitched a perfect game in the opener of a doubleheader against Thiel on Friday at Westminster’s softball field. The Titans won the opener 1-0 and followed with a 9-1 five-inning victory in the second game.
“I can’t thank (the defense) enough for everything, but my mental set, especially when I’m pitching, is just one pitch at a time. I need to focus on this batter,” Brown said. “If something happens, I just need to pick myself up, dust myself off and get to the next pitch because not everything’s gonna be perfect.”
However there wasn’t any fanfare after the final out was recorded. The coaches didn’t want to say anything during the game, and the team and Brown were not notified until the final numbers were official.
Brown (10-6) struck out six in the win, but she wasn’t the only Titan to make it into the history books.
Brooke Atkins got one hit in Game 1 of the doubleheader to become the Titans’ all-time hits leader. Atkins already held the program record for runs scored and stolen bases coming into the play Friday. She now has 168 career hits, 50 steals and 127 runs scored.
“It’s really special,” Atkins said. “It’s been a goal of mine to break the record for hits just because of the way I play – getting on with a bunt or a soft slap. It counts as a hit still. It’s a big achievement.”
The Titans scored the only run of the opener in the bottom of the third inning. Atkins beat out a two-out infield single to first base to drive in Emma Gurley.
Kayla Roddy (3-12) took the loss for the Tomcats. She allowed one run on five hits, striking out three in a complete game.
Game 2 was a different story. The offense started early for the Titans, who led 4-0 by the end of the first inning.
Mackenzie Latess got the Titans on the board in the first with an RBI double. Elizabeth Malczak — a Grove City High graduate — later added a two-run triple, and Gurley drove in Malczak on a single to center.
A bunt single by Gurley drove in Latess in the third, and Mia Greco cleared the bases with a triple to center to make it an 8-0 lead for the Titans.
Following an Abby Rottman leadoff single, Julianna Sloan doubled to the right-center field gap to get the Tomcats’ first run of the day.
Latess doubled to left-center with one out in the home half of the fourth. She eventually scored on a Mia Meholick single to right for a 9-1 Westminster lead.
Despite the loss, third-year Thiel coach Kelly Kirkpatrick said the team is learning to become better players. The Tomcats have 11 freshmen or sophomores on the roster.
“We’re working on continuing to be competitive. We’re working on continuing to make adjustments and recognizing when we need to make those. We’re continuing to grow as a team as well,” Kirkpatrick said.
Sloan was 1-for-5 with an RBI, and Rottman finished 2-for-4 with a run scored. Former Greenville Trojans standout Dani Ficeti went 0-for-4 on the day.
Atkins finished 3-for-6 with a run scored in total during the doubleheader. Gurley was 5-for-5 with two driven in and a run scored. Latess registered a 3-for-5 day with an RBI and three runs scored. And Greco went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Malczak (12-3) earned the win with four innings of three-hit ball for the Titans (24-10, 13-3 Presidents’ Athletic Conference). The junior surrendered one run and struck out one. Abbegail Froehlich pitched one inning of perfect relief, fanning one Tomcat.
“I’m pretty happy,” Malczak said. “I’m doing
pretty well. I know I couldn’t do anything without my team having my back with those hits. I’m really excited to have them behind me.”
Reynolds graduate Lauren Bonner (3-10) was handed the loss, allowing eight runs on 13 hits and a pair of walks in 2 1/3 innings. Roddy entered in relief, and allowed one run on three hits in 1 1/3 innings for Thiel (6-23, 2-14 PAC).
Just before the final out was recorded in Game 2, the seniors were pulled for a standing ovation. With the next crop of Titans taking the field, Sharon alumna Iresha Norris was inserted at first base. She recorded a putout to end the game.
SENIOR DAY CELEBRATION
In addition to the recognition she received for the hits record, Atkins was also honored along with seven other seniors as part of the Titans’ Senior Day festivities.
Brooke McQuillan, Ashley Wire, Alex Yates, Greco, Latess, Froehlich, Gurley and Atkins were honored following Game 2.
Thiel’s Kylee Yothers was also given a moment prior to the Titans’ portion of the honors.
“They’ve all had a giant role on this team the last four years they’ve been here,” Westminster head coach Jan Reddinger said. “Unfortunately, they were the COVID kids. Their first two years were a little bit different from most college careers.
“They hung in there. We had some great records during their first two years. I have one that’s come back because of COVID, so that’s a plus. But they stuck with it, they worked hard. I hate that some of them only had three years of college, but our hits record broke in three years. That wasn’t even her third year.”
