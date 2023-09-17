PITTSBURGH — The Cleveland Browns have won in Week 1 before.
They’ve dominated opponents the way they dominated the Cincinnati Bengals last week before.
What they haven’t done — at least not in the past 20 years during the regular season anyway — is beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road.
Coaches change. Quarterbacks change. Uniforms change. Cleveland’s futility at Acrisure Stadium — save for that cathartic first-round playoff win in 2020 — does not.
The Browns (1-0) will walk onto the field looking to win in Pittsburgh (0-1) for the first time since 2003. And they’ll do it under the lights of prime time with a chance to prove to a national audience their systematic beatdown of the Bengals in the opener was no fluke.
“It’s an awesome opportunity for us to be able to go out there and then show the world what we got, what we can be,” Deshaun Watson said.
Cleveland showed flashes of it while keeping Joe Burrow in check. Nick Chubb churned for 106 yards. Myles Garrett had a sack and debuted another in a seemingly endless supply of pass-rush moves — this one a p resnap crossover dribble with an invisible basketball — in the process.
Yet that was at home. In the rain. Against a rival whose star quarterback missed practically all of training camp with a calf injury.
That won’t be the case in Pittsburgh, which is smarting after getting its “teeth kicked in” by San Francisco.
The Steelers trailed the 49ers by 20 points before getting a single first down in a game that saw star defensive tackle Cam Heyward and standout wide receiver Diontae Johnson go down with injuries that will have them sidelined for several weeks.
Pittsburgh will use a mix of players at both positions to fill in as it tries to avoid the franchise’s first 0-2 start since 2019.
To do it the Steelers will need quarterback Kenny Pickett to look far sharper than he did against the 49ers, when he threw a pair of interceptions and never really got into a rhythm.
Asked what he needs to improve on and the second-year starter shrugged.
“Play better. I mean, it’s not a rocket science answer,” he said. “I can’t give you any magical answer there.”
The Steelers spent four quarters getting pushed around at times by the 49ers. They expect the Browns to try and do the same as it looks to end Pittsburgh’s 20-game home winning streak on Monday night.
The Steelers’ previous Monday night loss came on Oct. 14, 1991, against the New York Giants, or nearly four full years before Watson was born.
“We can’t focus on the past, and we have to try to break that tradition that they have going,” Watson said. “But it’s not going to be easy.”
HOLD THE LINE
The Steelers have spent the past couple of offseasons cultivating depth along the defensive line with Heyward approaching his mid-30s. That depth will be tested with Heyward out and the Browns almost certainly eying a chance to push Pittsburgh around the same way the 49ers did a week ago.
The new rotation will include rookie second-round pick Keeanu Benton and 2022 third-round pick DeMarvin Leal. Both lack Heyward’s resume but have shown an ability to be disruptive in small spurts. Time to see how they handle taking on a significantly larger role.
“I think these guys now have an opportunity to prove themselves and to see if they can step up to the challenge,” Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said. “We like what we have, but until they get into games for an extended period of time, we won’t know.”
BIG CHALLENGE
Browns rookie tackle Dawand Jones is going from the proverbial football frying pan into the fire.
The fourth-round draft pick from Ohio State made an unexpected NFL debut last week, coming in to replace right tackle Jack Conklin, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first half.
The 6-foot-8, 375-pound Jones managed to hold his own against Cincinnati’s defensive front, but he’ll have a tougher task this week going against Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, one of the NFL’s elite edge rushers and sack specialists.
Jones said he’s immersed himself in film of Watt and has been impressed by his relentlessness.
“He just does not quit,” Jones said. “He has a motor of just nonstop moves, and my major thing is if I get to limit him to some of them, using my length and my strength to my best ability, I can minimize whatever he has to throw at me.”
WHITE OUT
The Browns might not be unrecognizable Monday night.
With a nod to the franchise’s past, Cleveland will bench their traditional orange helmets in favor of white ones like the Browns wore in the 1950s.
They’ll also wear white jerseys and pants, perhaps a fashion faux pas after Labor Day but one the players are embracing.
“Super excited,” Watson said. “The unis are fresh, they’re pretty clean and it’s another excitement for us to go out there and perform.”
––––––
CAPSULE
The Cleveland Browns will try to back up an impressive Week 1 win over Cincinnati when they travel to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers. The Browns shut down Joe Burrow and company during a 24-3 victory in the season opener. Pittsburgh is smarting after getting blown out at home by San Francisco. Pittsburgh has won 20 straight home games under the Monday night lights going back to 1991.
CLEVELAND (1-0) at PITTSBURGH (0-1)
Monday, 8:15 p.m., ABC
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Browns by 2 1/2.
SERIES RECORD: Steelers lead 80-62-1.
LAST MEETING: Steelers beat Browns 28-14 on Jan. 8, 2023, in Pittsburgh.
LAST WEEK: Browns beat Bengals 24-3; Steelers lost to 49ers 30-7.
AGAINST THE SPREAD: Browns: 1-0; Steelers 0-1.
BROWNS OFFENSE: OVERALL (9), RUSH (2), PASS (24), SCORING (10)
BROWNS DEFENSE: OVERALL (2), RUSH (9), PASS (2), SCORING (1)
STEELERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (27), RUSH (31), PASS (15), SCORING (30)
STEELERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (29), RUSH (30), PASS (21), SCORING (26)
TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Browns minus-2; Steelers minus-1.
BROWNS PLAYER TO WATCH: Rookie T Dawand Jones. With Jack Conklin lost for the season with a knee injury suffered in the opener, the massive Jones, a fourth-round pick from Ohio State, moves into the starting lineup earlier than expected. The 6-foot-8, 375-pounder more than held his own against the Bengals, but could now find himself facing Steelers LB T.J. Watt, one of the NFL’s premiere pass rushers.
STEELERS PLAYER TO WATCH: RB Najee Harris. Pittsburgh never really had a chance to get Harris going last week against the 49ers after falling into an early 20-0 deficit. Harris is averaging 103.7 yards rushing in four games against the Browns.
KEY MATCHUP: Browns DE Myles Garrett vs. Pittsburgh OL. First-year defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz kept the Bengals guessing last week by moving Garrett around. On one play, Garrett mimicked dribbling a basketball between his legs before rushing up the middle and forcing Burrow to bail from the pocket.
KEY INJURIES: Cleveland emerged from the opener relatively intact. ... However, top WR Amari Cooper sustained a groin injury in practice on Saturday and is questionable. Cooper led the Browns in catches, yards receiving and TDs in 2022. ... Browns starting S Juan Thornhill (calf) is also questionable after missing the opener. ... Conklin’s loss is a significant setback to Cleveland’s front five, which spent the summer developing cohesion while learning how to hold blocks for QB Deshaun Watson, who scrambles and runs. ... The Steelers will be without veteran DT Cam Heyward (groin surgery) and WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring) indefinitely. Expect Pittsburgh to use several players, including rookie DT Keeanu Benton, to fill Heyward’s spot along the line. ... Johnson’s absence should create more snaps for veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson, who caught five passes for 64 yards in Week 1. ... TE Pat Freiermuth (chest), RT Chuks Okorafor (concussion protocol), DT Larry Ogunjobi (foot) were limited during the week but are expected to play.
SERIES NOTES: The longtime rivals have split their past six meetings going back to Cleveland’s victory in the 2021 regular-season finale. ... Pittsburgh is 22-2 against the Browns at Acrisure Stadium, including a 21-1 mark during the regular season. ... Cleveland’s lone regular-season win in Pittsburgh this millennium came in 2003, when Steelers starting QB Kenny Pickett was 5. ... Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is 25-6-1 vs. Cleveland.
STATS AND STUFF: The Browns haven’t been 2-0 since 1993. ... This is the first time Cleveland has been favored in Pittsburgh since 1989. ... While playing in Pittsburgh has been historically painful, the Browns did get their first playoff win since 1994 on the Steelers’ home turf in 2020. ... Led by Garrett, Cleveland’s defense held Bengals QB Joe Burrow to a career-low 82 yards passing in the opener. The wet conditions contributed to Burrow’s struggles, but the Browns’ blitzes were a bigger factor. ... Cincinnati had just 142 total yards and went 2 of 15 on third downs. ... Cleveland’s Week 1 win at home was the club’s first since 2004. ... Garrett, who pulled down Burrow for a game-sealing sack in the fourth quarter, is the only player in the league to have double-digit sacks in each of the past five seasons. ...Nick Chubb had 106 yards rushing against Cincinnati, his 30th 100-yard game. The Browns are 22-8 when he gets to the century mark. He’s averaged 72.6 yards in nine games against the Steelers. ... Watson had some ugly throws in Week 1, but made big plays with his legs, running 13 yards on a draw for a TD. ... Newly acquired Browns K Dustin Hopkins made all three field-goal attempts last week, providing major relief for Cleveland after releasing Cade York after one season. ... Steelers looking to avoid their first 0-2 start since 2019 when QB Ben Roethlisberger went down at halftime of Week 2 with a season-ending elbow injury. ... Pittsburgh hasn’t started a season 0-2 when each of its first two games were at home since 1952. ... The Steelers have been nearly unbeatable at home on Monday night. Pittsburgh has won 20 straight Monday night home games, the most recent loss coming in 1991 against the New York Giants. ... Pickett threw two interceptions in 46 attempts against the 49ers after having just one pick over his final eight games (223 attempts) as a rookie. ... Steelers OLB T.J. Watt’s next sack will set a franchise career record. Watt moved into a tie with James Harrison at 80 1/2 sacks after getting three against San Francisco. Harrison needed 14 seasons to get to that mark. Watt is two games into his seventh year in Pittsburgh. ... The Steelers ran just 10 times for 41 yards in the opener, most of them coming on a 24-yard burst by Najee Harris late in the first half. It was Pittsburgh’s lowest total since managing just 35 yards on the ground against Tennessee on Dec. 19, 2021.
