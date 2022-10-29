STATE COLLEGE - Even as the score titled slightly in Penn State's favor with just over nine minutes left to play, No. 2 Ohio State's ability to take the lid off its offense at any time left an unsettling feeling for the Penn State contingent of fans who packed Beaver Stadium.
The Buckeyes did just that, dialing up 14 points in under a minute to earn a 44-31 victory against No. 13 Penn State before an announced crowd of 108,433 on Saturday.
"We knew (with) this type of opponent we were going to have to be able to score points," Penn State coach James Franklin said postgame. "They're explosive on the offensive side of the ball. They're explosive on the defensive side of the ball. We played our tail off but made too many critical mistakes."
Penn State (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) went ahead, 21-16, early in the fourth quarter after running back Kaytron Allen ran for a 1-yard touchdown on fourth down during a drive that saw the Nittany Lions go 75 yards on 13 plays. The scoring drive - which spanned 5:44 - included a fumble at the goal line, a missed field goal and an Ohio State pass interference on third down.
Ohio State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) needed just 44 seconds to retake momentum.
Three plays after Allen's fourth-down scoring run, Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson dashed 41 yards for a touchdown with 8:51 left in the fourth to give the Buckeyes a lead they didn't surrender. Henderson also added a 7-yard scoring run later in the fourth to finish with 78 yards
rushing and two scores on 16 carries.
On the ensuing drive, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford committed his third turnover of the afternoon when Ohio State defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau swiped the football and recovered it at Penn State's 24-yard line. A play later, Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud found tight end Cade Stover for a 24-yard touchdown. Tuimoloau also returned a Clifford interception 14 yards for a touchdown on Penn State's next-to-last drive of the game.
Stroud connected on six of his eight pass attempts for 128 yards in the fourth quarter to further his case as the early Heisman Trophy favorite. He finished with 354 yards passing and completed 26 of his 33 passing attempts.
"He's a great quarterback," Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. said of Stroud. "I played against him last year. He's doing great stuff, and he's doing the same thing now. The ceiling (is high) for him."
Ohio State opened with a 10-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Buckeyes outgained the Nittany Lions, 114-45, through the first period behind Stroud and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Harrison registered 74 yards receiving through the first 15 minutes. He finished with a game-high
185 yards receiving on 10 catches.
The Nittany Lions' defense couldn't get off the field in the first quarter after Clifford threw two interceptions through the opening 15 minutes.
Clifford's first turnover, however, was the result of the football being tipped at the line of scrimmage.
Clifford shook off his two early game miscues and established a connection with wide receiver Parker Washington that led to Washington recording the best game statistically during his three-year career with the program.
Washington finished with 179 yards rushing and one touchdown on 11 catches. He posted a 58-yard touchdown catch with 14:02 remaining in the second quarter.
"I thought that we were in the game for the majority of it, and then, it's just football - the turn of events, momentum swing, and then they converted on it," Clifford said. "Kudos to Ohio State. They played well."
Clifford also threw a 28-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith that pushed the Nittany Lions ahead, 14-10.
Allen, who earned his first career start at running back, caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Clifford late in the game. Clifford finished with 371 yards passing on 32 of 47 passing to go with three touchdowns and four turnovers.
Penn State outgained Ohio State, 482-452.
Penn State's defense sacked Stroud two times, as linebacker Abdul Carter and cornerback Johnny Dixon were credited with stops. The Buckeyes' offensive line only yielded five sacks through its first seven games. Safety Ji'Ayir Brown netted a team-high eight tackles, and the Nittany Lions on defense
held Ohio State to 4 of 12 on third-down tries.
"For as many short fields as they had tonight, our defense played really well," Franklin said. "Obviously, the one guy we struggled with is Marvin Harrison. He's a really good player. They went to him time and time again. But, overall, we played really well."
Ohio State's Noah Ruggles kicked field goals of 38, 37 and 40 yards, and running back Miyan Williams scored on a 1-yard run.
Saturday's loss drops Franklin's record against Ohio State to 1-8, and it gives the Buckeyes six-consecutive wins in the series.
Penn State travels to Indiana next week before returning to Beaver Stadium on Nov. 12 to host Maryland.
Elton Hayes covers Penn State athletics for CNHI.
No. 2 OHIO STATE 44, No. 13 PENN STATE 31
Ohio St. 10 3 3 28 — 44
Penn St. 0 14 0 17 — 31
1st Quarter
OSU-FG Ruggles 38, 9:47.
OSU-M.Williams 4 run (Ruggles kick), 2:48.
2nd Quarter
PSU-Washington 58 pass from S.Clifford (Pinegar kick), 11:13.
PSU-Lambert-Smith 23 pass from S.Clifford (Pinegar kick), 6:50.
OSU-FG Ruggles 37, 3:14.
3rd Quarter
OSU-FG Ruggles 40, :10.
4th Quarter
PSU-Allen 1 run (Pinegar kick), 9:26.
OSU-Henderson 41 run (Ruggles kick), 8:51.
OSU-Stover 24 pass from Stroud (Ruggles kick), 8:17.
PSU-FG Pinegar 44, 5:49.
OSU-Henderson 7 run (Ruggles kick), 2:52.
OSU-Tuimoloau 14 interception return (Ruggles kick), 2:42.
PSU-Allen 5 pass from S.Clifford (Pinegar kick), 1:12.
TEAM STATS
OSU PSU
First downs 21 25
Total Net Yards 452 482
Rushes-yards 26-98 33-111
Passing 354 371
Punt Returns 1-8 2-4
Kickoff Returns 1-26 2-39
Interceptions Ret. 3-18 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 26-34-0 32-47-3
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-13 3-18
Punts 3-52.0 3-44.667
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-1
Penalties-Yards 8-50 6-50
Time of Possession 26:10 33:50
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING-Ohio State: Henderson 16-78, M.Williams 2-9, Rossi 1-8, Stroud 6-5, (Team) 1-(minus 2). Penn State: Allen 12-76, Singleton 14-45, S.Clifford 7-(minus 10).
PASSING-Ohio State: Stroud 26-33-0-354, (Team) 0-1-0-0. Penn State: S.Clifford 32-47-3-371.
RECEIVING-Ohio State: M.Harrison 10-185, Stover 6-78, Egbuka 6-53, Fleming 2-27, Rossi 1-16, Henderson 1-(minus 5). Penn State: Washington 11-179, Tinsley 5-24, Strange 4-13, Lambert-Smith 2-58, Th.Johnson 2-57, Evans 2-14, Allen 2-13, Singleton 1-6, H.Wallace 1-4, Warren 1-4, S.Clifford 1-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS-Ohio State: Ruggles 53. Penn State: Pinegar 36.
