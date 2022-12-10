GROVE CITY — Not all losses are equal, especially in the first couple weeks of the basketball season.
The Grove City boys basketball team is still trying to figure things out. And they may have gotten a couple answers in a 63-43 loss to Franklin in The Eagles’ Nest Friday night.
“We still haven’t had a true identity offensively yet,” Grove City head coach Chris Kwolek said. “I think we may have found our offensive identity more toward the second half.
Brett Loughry led Grove City (1-2) with 14 points, Gavin Lutz added 12 points and Jimmy Irani finished with eight points.
Franklin’s Cole Buckley led all scorers with 20 points. Damon Curry scored 13, Aidan McCracken had 11 and Ethan Owens recorded 10.
The Eagles held an 8-5 lead midway through the first quarter. But the Franklin offense started to get into rhythm. The Knights took a 14-8 lead by the end of the quarter.
That’s when things swung out of the Eagles’ control. The Knights (2-2) forced nine turnovers in the first half — with most coming in the second period. The turnovers led to fastbreak points for the Knights, who held a 29-10 lead at the break.
Grove City’s goal was to slow things down offensively entering the game. But Kwolek admitted that wasn’t really their style. His team wants to push the ball and get down the court, something that became more prevalent in the second half.
The Eagles’ offense came alive with 14 points in the third quarter. They added another 19 in the fourth but still couldn’t make a dent in the Franklin lead.
Grove City tried to get the ball in the hands of its playmakers through picks. But the Franklin defense switched responsibilities frequently off screens. The Knights’ defense didn’t drop off when the Eagles thought they’d have a better matchup.
“That’s our identity — to play up-tempo and play fast. The problem is Franklin plays just as fast as we do,” Kwolek said. “And they’re better off than we are right now.”
The Eagles have only had five practices together since the football team made its run to the state playoffs. They also started the year with Armstrong and Geibel Catholic, so the jump to Franklin was a step up in competition.
Grove City will travel to Oil City on Tuesday. Kwolek wants to see some problems emerge for the Eagles. It’s still early in the season, so there’s plenty of time to fix things before diving into serious competition.
Kwolek said one of the first steps for his team to show progress will be by playing tough offensive basketball. The GC coach identified the physical nature of the Franklin players and their ability to drive to the basket as a key difference on Friday.
“I want our weaknesses exposed right now on December 9 rather than January 9 or February 9 when it really matters,” Kwolek said. “We don’t play a sectional game until January 17.
“Load up our schedule. We’re a young basketball team. We need time to gel. We don’t have our basketball legs yet. It’s just gonna come with time, repetition and believing in what we do.”
––––––
FRANKLIN 14 15 17 17 63
GROVE CITY 8 2 14 19 43
FRANKLIN — Owens 5-0-0-10, Buckley 9-2-6-20, Wood 2-0-0-5, Payne 2-0-0-4, Hagg 0-0-0-0, McCracken 4-0-0-11, Curry 6-0-0-13. 3-pt. goals: McCracken 3, Wood 1, Curry 1. Totals: 28-2-6-63.
GROVE CITY — Ketter 0-0-0-0, Irani 3-1-4-8, Greer 3-0-2-6, Ferguson 0-0-0-0, Fischer 0-0-0-0, Gubba 0-0-0-0, Loughry 5-2-2-14, Lutz 4-3-5-12, Martin 1-1-2-3. 3-pt. goals: Loughry 2, Irani 1, Lutz 1. Totals: 16-7-15-43.
