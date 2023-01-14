Sony Open Golf

Hayden Buckley watches his putt approach the cup on the third green in Saturday's third round of the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.

 AP

HONOLULU (AP) — Two swings were all it took for Hayden Buckley to become another face in a large crowd of contenders to a two-shot lead Saturday in the Sony Open.

On a day when there was an eight-way tie for the lead at one point, Buckley made a pair of eagles on the back nine at Waialae that carried him to a second straight 6-under 64 and allowed him at least a little separation.

One of them was a wedge from 133 yards that he thought he tugged to a left pin at No. 10, the third-easiest hole on the course. Instead, it turned out perfectly.

“It was nice to see that,” Buckley said. “I did pull it a little bit and wasn’t sure where it was going to land.”

The other was among his best swings of the day, a 5-iron from 221 yards that rolled up to 2 feet to the front left pin on the par-5 18th hole.

Otherwise, it was a steady diet of pars and the occasional birdie on a course where the fairways are running fast.

“We did exactly what we were trying to do and got away with two shots, had two big eagles,” Buckley said. “Our game plan stays the same. If we play well enough, that’s great. If not, we just deal with it.”

He was at 15-under 195 as Buckley goes for his first PGA Tour title in his second full year, and he's not alone in that regard.

He will be in the final group with David Lipsky (66) and Ben Taylor (65), neither of whom have won on the PGA Tour. Lipsky has won on the Asian Tour, the Sunshine Tour, the European tour and the Korn Ferry Tour.

Nine of the leading 15 players at Waialae are going for their first PGA Tour win.

Chris Kirk also was two shots behind. He began the third round with a one-shot lead and good vibes because of his runner-up finish two years ago that enabled him to keep full status on tour. His first shot sailed toward the houses down the right side of the first fairways, out-of-bounds and leading to a double bogey.

He was otherwise solid from there, though he missed a 6-foot birdie putt on the 18th that would have put him in the final group.

Kirk has four PGA Tour wins, but the last one was at Colonial in 2015. It felt like a win two years ago at Waialae. He had stepped away from golf to treat alcoholism and depression, and his 65 on the final day at the Sony Open to tie for second was enough for him to retain full status.

So he wasn't sure he had an advantage because of winning experience.

“If I had won three weeks ago maybe,” Kirk said. “But it’s been a little while. I definitely know what it takes, but also know it’s not easy to do. But I definitely like where I’m at. I like the way my golf game feels. Obviously, I'm very comfortable and love this place, so I’m excited for the opportunity against these guys that haven’t won. Most of them are probably 15 years I younger than me.”

Kirk wasn't the only player with a slow start. Lipsky's opening drive went left, and bounced along the cement path right of the driving range until it settled outside the white stakes. He managed to limit the damage to a bogey when he made a 25-foot putt. He followed that by taking two chips to get onto the second green for another bogey, and then he had seven birdies the rest of the way.

“It's never ideal when your ball goes 50 yards down the path OB,” Lipsky said. “I'm pretty happy with how I played and how I handled those first two holes.”

While the third round wasn't a bizarre as Friday — Jordan Spieth went from a share of the lead to missing the cut, Rory Sabbatini was one off the lead until three straight double bogeys — there was enough to realize 18 more holes might feel like a marathon to those trying to win for the first time.

S.H. Kim, the rookie from South Korea, ran off four straight birdies to take the lead at the turn. And then on the 10th hole, the third easiest at Waialae, he had 124 yards from the middle of the fairway and made double bogey — an approach that bounded over the green, a chip to 30 feet and three putts.

Byeong Hun An had a 66 and was tied for 16th, six shots behind. That includes his quadruple-bogey 8 on the 10th hole after his drive was in the middle of the fairway, 87 yards from the hole. An went long going after a back pin, muffed a chip, twice had a wedge slide under the ball sitting in thick grass. It was a mess.

Sony Open Scores

At Waialae Country Club

Honolulu

Purse: $7.9 million

Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70

3rd Round

Hayden Buckley 67-64-64—195

Chris Kirk 64-65-68—197

David Lipsky 65-66-66—197

Ben Taylor 66-66-65—197

Si Woo Kim 67-67-64—198

Andrew Putnam 70-66-62—198

Will Gordon 69-67-63—199

Nate Lashley 69-65-65—199

Austin Eckroat 66-66-68—200

Ben Griffin 65-68-67—200

Seonghyeon Kim 65-67-68—200

Maverick McNealy 66-67-67—200

Taylor Montgomery 64-66-70—200

J.T. Poston 67-66-67—200

Nick Taylor 70-68-62—200

Byeong Hun An 70-65-66—201

Stewart Cink 66-68-67—201

Harry Hall 66-69-66—201

Matt Kuchar 70-67-64—201

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 69-67-65—201

Denny McCarthy 65-68-68—201

J.J. Spaun 66-64-71—201

Kevin Yu 67-66-68—201

Carl Yuan 70-65-66—201

Tyson Alexander 68-69-65—202

Aaron Baddeley 67-70-65—202

Nick Hardy 71-63-68—202

Stephan Jaeger 67-66-69—202

Hideki Matsuyama 68-69-65—202

Doc Redman 67-68-67—202

Adam Scott 69-66-67—202

Corey Conners 69-66-68—203

Nicolas Echavarria 69-69-65—203

Cole Hammer 71-66-66—203

Russell Henley 67-69-67—203

Ben Martin 68-68-67—203

Keita Nakajima 70-67-66—203

Andrew Novak 66-70-67—203

Chez Reavie 67-67-69—203

Justin Suh 70-65-68—203

Michael Thompson 69-65-69—203

Kevin Tway 70-66-67—203

Cameron Davis 66-70-68—204

Kelly Kraft 69-68-67—204

Danny Lee 69-68-67—204

Augusto Nunez 67-68-69—204

Taiga Semikawa 71-66-67—204

Greyson Sigg 71-67-66—204

Brian Stuard 71-65-68—204

Brendon Todd 65-68-71—204

Joseph Bramlett 68-69-68—205

Eric Cole 69-67-69—205

Brice Garnett 70-67-68—205

Tom Hoge 68-70-67—205

Adam Long 68-70-67—205

Adam Svensson 69-69-67—205

Ryan Brehm 69-69-68—206

MJ Daffue 67-68-71—206

Brian Harman 67-69-70—206

Russell Knox 69-69-68—206

Ryan Palmer 71-67-68—206

Aaron Rai 67-71-68—206

Brendan Steele 66-72-68—206

Joseph Winslow 66-68-72—206

Anders Albertson 68-68-71—207

Harris English 65-70-72—207

Kazuki Higa 69-69-69—207

Troy Merritt 68-70-69—207

Davis Thompson 69-68-70—207

Zac Blair 67-69-72—208

Kurt Kitayama 69-69-71—209

Patton Kizzire 67-70-72—209

Adam Schenk 70-68-71—209

Zach Johnson 69-69-72—210

Chad Ramey 68-70-72—210

Austin Smotherman 66-72-72—210

