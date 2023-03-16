Sharon, PA (16146)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.