The Buhl Farm Tennis Courts opened for the 2023 summer season on Memorial Day weekend. As in the past, courts can be reserved four days in advance until Labor Day.
During late spring and early fall, court sign-up will be on Saturday and Sunday only. Court sign-up times will continue to be from 8:00 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. Courts may be reserved for a maximum of two hours at a time for either singles or doubles.
Tennis players looking for a hit can be put on the “Hit List” which is posted on the sign-up board at the courts. Private and group tennis lessons are available from director of tennis Sue McLaughlin.
ADULT PROGRAMS
Adult Beginner Lessons: Learn the basics of the game in six group lessons from 11:00 a.m. to noon beginning on June 24 through July 29. There is no cost. Register at the courts at the first lesson. Instructor is McLaughlin.
Mixed Doubles: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings from 8 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. No sign-up necessary.
Sharon Open Tennis Tournament: Dates to be announced. Applications will be available at the courts in July. Organized by the Shenango Valley Tennis Club.
Note: Additional tournament applications will be available at the courts throughout the summer. Check the sign-up board for details.
JUNIOR PROGRAMS
Junior Beginner Lessons: June 23 through July 28 from 11:00 a.m. to noon. Learn the basics of tennis. Open to all students in grades 4 through 12. There is no fee. Register at the courts at the first lesson. Instructor is McLaughlin.
Junior Competitive Round Robin Play: Wednesdays, June 21 through July 26, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Ages 12-18. Participants will compete in both singles and doubles. There is no fee. Register at the courts at the first session. Instructor is McLaughlin
Boys High School Tennis Team practice: Begins March 6, 2024. For information, contact Sharon and Kennedy Catholic athletic departments or McLaughlin.
Girls High School Tennis Team practice: Begins Aug. 7. For information contact Sharon and Kennedy Catholic athletic departments or McLaughlin.
Tri-County Boys High School Tennis Tournament: May 3, 2024.
Buhl Farm Invitational Girls High Tennis Tournament: Oct. 4.
