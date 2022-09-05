Two of the events that help jump start the annual Buhl Day festivities each year are the men’s and women’s 45-and-older golf tournaments at Buhl Park Golf Course.
The men’s competition drew a nice field of two-man teams on Saturday with Ed Fabian and Greg Lopuchovsky shooting 5-under-par 29s to take first place. Ben Wagner won the longest drive on No. 2 and closest to the pin on No. 9 went to Paul Marovich.
In the women’s event, Nancy Collins and Kim Dempsey shot 39s to tie the team of Veronica Gardner and Lorinda Hess, who ended up taking second place after losing in a scorecard playoff.
