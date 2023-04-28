WASHINGTON, Pa., — Marlboro Seelster converted a pocket trip to victory for owner Levi Byler of Carlton in Friday action at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows.
The 5-year-old gelding captured his initial win in 15 starts this year, taking a $7,300 Conditioned Claiming Pace in 1:55.2 over a sloppy surface.
Live racing at The Meadows continues Saturday when the 12-race program features $5,000 guarantees on each of the three Pick 4 wagers — races 1, 5 and 9.
In addition, because Saturday is the final day of the current race meeting and carryovers to the next meeting are not permitted, mandatory payouts will occur in the Pick 5 (race 8), the Late Pentafecta (race 12), the Late Pick 4 (race 9) and the final Superfecta of the day. First post is 12:45 p.m.
