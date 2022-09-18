SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (AP) — British Open champion Cameron Smith made his decision to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf pay off Sunday when he closed with a 3-under 69 for a three-shot victory in the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago.
Smith was only briefly threatened in the third and final round. One of the key moments was a 10-foot par putt on the 13th hole, and neither Dustin Johnson nor Peter Uihlein could do enough to catch him.
Smith won $4 million from the $20 million purse for individual play.
“I think I had to prove to myself and other people that I'm still a great player, I'm still out here to win golf tournaments,” Smith said. “I didn't have my best stuff, but I stuck tough and made some putts.”
Johnson (70) and Uihlein (69) each made birdie on the par-5 18th hole at Rich Harvest Farms and tied for second, each earning $1,812,500.
Johnson's birdie enabled his team to win for the fourth straight time, which was worth an additional $750,000 for Johnson, Talor Gooch, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez. In the five events Johnson has played, he now has made just over $12.5 million.
Uihlein's team — Brooks Koepka is the captain — finished second, which was worth $375,00 for each team member. With the runner-up finish as an individual and team, Uihlein picked up nearly $2.2 million on Sunday.
Smith let his short game do most of the damage. He made enough birdies on the front nine to stay in front, and hit a flop shop to a foot on the par-5 11th for another birdie.
Uihlein made birdie on the 13th and looked as though he might be able to trim the deficit to one shot until Smith made his clutch par.
Smith left no doubt at the end, hitting his approach over the water to 4 feet on the 17th to take a three-shot lead to the par-5 finish, and then holing an 18-foot birdie putt that gave his team a tie for third with Phil Mickelson's team.
Mickelson had his best round since joining Saudi-funded LIV Golf with a 66 and tied for eighth, his first top-10 finish in five events.
Johnson is the only player from the 48-man field to have finished in the top 10 at every LIV Golf event. He was coming off a playoff victory two weeks ago outside Boston.
Smith was No. 2 in the world when the 29-year-old Australian signed up with LIV Golf after the PGA Tour season ended, the highest-ranked player to join.
Johnson remains one of the most significant players to sign up, a two-time major champion who was No. 1 in the world longer than any player since Tiger Woods.
“He's probably the one who you look at it feeling he's going to be at the top of the leaderboard every week,” Smith said. “I hope he thinks the same of me, and hopefully, we can keep it going.”
Sergio Garcia, criticized last week for withdrawing from the BMW PGA Championship after one round and showing up on the sideline of the Alabama-Texas football game, had a 67 and tied for fourth with Joaquin Niemann (68).
The next LIV Golf event is in three weeks in Bangkok.
The series does not return to America until the final team event at Trump Doral near Miami the last weekend in October.
––––––
LIV Golf Chicago Par Scores
At Rich Harvest Farms
Sugar Grove, Ill.
Purse: $20 million; $5 million team
Yardage: 7,408; Par: 72
Final Round
Cameron Smith, $4 million 66-68-69-203-13
Peter Uihlein, $2.125 million 71-66-69-206-10
Dustin Johnson, $1.5 million 63-73-70-206-10
Sergio Garcia, $1.05 million 72-69-67-208-8
Joaquin Niemann, $975,000 71-69-68-208-8
Louis Oosthuizen, $800,000 69-71-69-209-7
Charl Schwartzel, $675,000 69-69-71-209-7
Phil Mickelson, $625,000 70-74-66-210-6
Chase Koepka, $580,000 73-70-67-210-6
Bryson Dechambeau, $560,000 69-70-71-210-6
Laurie Canter, $540,000 70-68-72-210-6
Cameron Tringale, $450,000 71-72-68-211-5
Patrick Reed, $360,000 74-69-68-211-5
Scott Vincent, $270,000 70-71-70-211-5
Lee Westwood, $250,000 68-71-72-211-5
Matthew Jones, $240,000 68-72-72-212-4
Matthew Wolff, $232,000 67-73-72-212-4
Branden Grace, $226,000 70-72-71-213-3
Richard Bland, $220,000 72-70-71-213-3
Charles Howell III, $200,000 68-71-74-213-3
Paul Casey, $180,000 73-72-69-214-2
Brooks Koepka, $172,000 70-74-70-214-2
Anirban Lahiri, $170,000 72-71-71-214-2
Jason Kokrak, $168,000 75-68-71-214-2
Eugenio Chacarra, $166,000 71-72-71-214-2
Harold Varner III, $164,000 70-72-72-214-2
Abraham Ancer, $162,000 73-71-71-215-1
James Piot, $160,000 73-70-72-215-1
Ian Poulter, $158,000 71-70-74-215-1
Henrik Stenson, $156,000 68-73-74-215-1
Pat Perez, $154,000 76-71-69-216E
Phachara Khongwatmai, $152,000 72-72-72-216E
Carlos Ortiz, $150,000 70-72-74-216E
Kevin Na, $148,000 74-73-70-217+1
Talor Gooch, $146,000 70-76-73-219+3
Bernd Wiesberger, $144,000 74-72-73-219+3
Jediah Morgan, $142,000 76-73-71-220+4
Wade Ormsby, $140,000 72-76-72-220+4
David Puig, $138,000 73-75-72-220+4
Sadom Kaewkanjana, $136,000 70-76-74-220+4
Graeme McDowell, $134,000 71-75-74-220+4
Martin Kaymer, $132,000 73-72-75-220+4
Sam Horsfield, $130,000 70-70-77-221+5
Shaun Norris, $128,000 79-70-73-222+6
Sihwan Kim, $126,000 72-76-74-222+6
Turk Pettit, $124,000 74-74-74-222+6
Hudson Swafford, $122,000 73-74-75-222+6
Marc Leishman, $120,000 71-73-78-222+6
Team Scores
4 Aces GC (Gooch, Johnson, Perez, Reed), $3 million -24
Smash GC (C. Koepka, Uihlein, B. Koepka, Kokrak), $1.5 million -23
Hy Flyers GC (Wiesberger, Mickelson, Wolff, Tringale), $500,000 17
Punch GC (Jones, Ormsby, C. Smith, Leish) -17
Stinger GC (Grace, Norris, Oosthuizen, Schwartzel) -16
Fireballs GC (Garcia, Ancer, Ortiz, Lopez) -15
Crushers GC (Dechambeau, Casey, Howell, Lahiri) -15
Torque GC (Morgan, Puig, Vincent, Niemann) -14
Cleeks GC (Bland, Canter, Kaymer, McDowell) -8
Majesticks GC (Horsfield, Poult, Westwood, Stenson) -7
Iron Heads GC (Kaewkanjana, Khongwatmai, Kim, Na) -1
Niblicks GC (Pettit, Piot, Swafford, Varner) -1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.